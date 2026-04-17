Liberia: 10,000 Women Targeted in New Literacy Program

A major literacy and community development initiative targeting approximately 10,000 single mothers has been unveiled in Liberia as a visiting international church leader met President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. in Monrovia, highlighting a new wave of faith-based social intervention in the country.

The initiative was announced by His Holiness Moran Mor Dr. Samuel Theophilus, Metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church, during a courtesy visit to the President at the Presidential Residence on March 25, as part of his first Apostolic Visit to the Diocese of Monrovia.

The meeting, which took place in a cordial and symbolic atmosphere, brought together senior church leaders and members of a visiting delegation who outlined a series of social outreach programs aimed at vulnerable communities across Liberia.

His Holiness said the Church's mission goes beyond spiritual ministry and is deeply rooted in social transformation, emphasizing education, empowerment, and community support.

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He announced two major interventions being launched during the visit, with the centerpiece being an adult literacy programme designed to benefit approximately 10,000 single mothers across Liberia. The initiative is intended to improve basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills, with a focus on empowering women to better support their families and engage in economic activities.

Alongside the literacy programme, the Church also disclosed plans for the construction of a wooden bridge in the swamp regions of Matadi, aimed at improving access for residents in hard-to-reach communities and enhancing local mobility and livelihoods.

The delegation accompanying His Holiness included His Eminence Geevarghese Mor Makariose, Archbishop of Africa for the Believers Eastern Church; Reverend Father Dr. Daniel Johnson, Medical Mission Director; Reverend Father Sachin Pakhre, Diocesan Vicar and Country Director for Liberia, who coordinated the local arrangements; Honourable Sir Dionysius Sebwe; Honourable Sir Kelvin Sebwe; and Senior Pastor Momolu Dukuly.

Reverend Father Pakhre presented an overview of the Church's operations in Liberia, noting that its community transformation agenda includes six ongoing outreach initiatives focused on supporting vulnerable populations, as well as the establishment of three football academies aimed at youth development, discipline, and skills building.

He emphasized that the Church's programs are designed to combine spiritual guidance with practical support, particularly for communities facing economic and social challenges.

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President Boakai welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the Church's contribution to social development efforts in Liberia. He commended the initiative as aligned with national priorities on human capital development and community empowerment.

The President also shared his broader vision for national progress and requested continued prayers for Liberia and its leadership, underscoring the importance of partnership with faith-based organizations in advancing development goals.

In response, His Holiness offered prayers for the President, government officials, and the people of Liberia, calling for peace, unity, and national prosperity.

The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts between the Church leader and the President, symbolizing mutual respect and cooperation, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in support of Liberia's social development agenda.