Liberia: Supreme Court Freezes House Action Against Yekeh

The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered an immediate suspension of all investigative hearings and decisions by the House of Representatives involving Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, following allegations of due process violations and mounting legal challenges tied to a controversial legislative hearing held a day earlier.

The ruling, issued Thursday, came shortly after a heated session before the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, where questions were raised about legal representation, access to evidence, and procedural fairness in the ongoing disciplinary process against Kolubah.

The Court's directive was triggered by a Petition for a Writ of Prohibition filed by Kolubah, with Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba ordering an "immediate stay on all further proceedings or actions related to the matter" until the Supreme Court renders a determination.

The House has also been formally cited to a conference scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., to respond to the petition. The directive was issued through Supreme Court Clerk Cllr. Sam Mamulu.

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The Supreme Court's intervention follows a tense committee hearing held on Wednesday, during which Kolubah's legal team reportedly clashed with lawmakers over their ability to fully participate in the proceedings.

Kolubah's lawyers, including former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh J. Ja'neh and other counsel, had requested additional time and access to evidence to properly prepare a defense. However, the committee granted limited time, a decision that drew criticism from observers and lawmakers alike.

During the session, legal representatives were reportedly restricted in their participation, a development that sparked concerns about whether the process met constitutional standards for fair hearing. Kolubah and his lawyers subsequently exited the proceedings, arguing that they could not effectively respond without full access to evidence and proper representation.

The Committee also relied heavily on written complaints rather than oral testimony, following the discharge of Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman, who had earlier submitted a communication in the matter.

The Court's action came shortly after Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility formally raised alarm before the Plenary over what he described as serious procedural breaches during the hearing.

In a communication to the House, Bility--former chairman of the Rule of Law Caucus--warned that the process being used against Kolubah risked undermining constitutional safeguards.

"In my presence, I witnessed conduct by the Committee that effectively denied Hon. Yekeh Kolubah the opportunity to be properly represented by counsel," Bility wrote. He further described the handling of legal representation as "a direct assault on the principles of due process and fair hearing."

He also argued that Kolubah was not given adequate notice of evidence or specific charges, adding that no clear legal provisions had been identified as the basis for the allegations.

The disciplinary proceedings stem from allegations that Kolubah made remarks regarding the Liberia-Guinea border dispute, which complainants say undermine Liberia's sovereignty.

The complaint was filed by Representative Sumo Mulbah and Liberia National Police Inspector General Coleman, prompting the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, chaired by Representative James Kolleh, to initiate hearings.

Kolubah is facing a potential expulsion process, one of the most severe disciplinary actions available to the Legislature.

Kolubah's Petition for a Writ of Prohibition names the House of Representatives and senior officials including Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, the Chief Clerk, and the Sergeant-at-Arms.

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Justice Kaba's stay order effectively halts all legislative proceedings tied to the matter until the Supreme Court hears arguments and issues a ruling.

House Press Director Robert Haynes has previously stated that expulsion of a lawmaker requires a two-thirds majority vote of Plenary under Article 38 of the Constitution.

At the heart of the legal challenge is Article 20(a) of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees due process rights including written notice of charges, disclosure of evidence, adequate time to prepare a defense, and impartial adjudication.

All parties have been ordered to appear before the Supreme Court on Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. The House remains in Extraordinary Session, though no Plenary date has been set to consider Bility's complaint or the Court's directive.

As of press time, the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration had not issued an official response to the Supreme Court's order.