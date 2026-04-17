Liberia: LNTA Seals Five-Year Tourism Training Deal in Malta

VALLETTA — Malta, a Mediterranean tourism hub with a population of about 520,000, continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading success stories, attracting over 4.5 million visitors annually and generating an estimated €3-5 billion in tourism revenue.

The sector accounts for roughly 20 percent of Malta's GDP, making it a cornerstone of the country's economic development model.

It is this proven tourism framework that Liberia is now seeking to leverage through a major international partnership aimed at transforming its own tourism industry.

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In a significant development, the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Tourism Studies during a four-day official mission to Malta, marking a major step toward structured skills development and international tourism cooperation.

The agreement was formalized by LNTA Director General Princess Eva Cooper and ITS Chief Executive Officer Pierre Fenech, one of Europe's leading hospitality training authorities.

The five-year deal establishes a results-oriented framework focused on tourism skills development, employment pathways, and institutional capacity building.

It is designed to create a structured pipeline through which Liberian students can access international training, gain hands-on industry experience, and build careers within Malta's advanced hospitality ecosystem.

Under the arrangement, participants will be exposed to real-world tourism and hospitality operations in Malta, allowing them to acquire global service standards before returning home with practical skills to strengthen Liberia's tourism sector.

"This is not just an agreement; it is a gateway," Princess Eva Cooper said. "A direct pipeline from Liberia to international opportunity."

A key feature of the partnership is its employment linkage component. The agreement provides opportunities for Liberian trainees to secure placements within Malta's hospitality industry, including with major operators such as AX Group, which manages multiple hotel chains across the country.

Officials say this ensures that training is directly connected to income-generating employment opportunities.

Beyond overseas training and job placement, the partnership also includes a strong reciprocal component. Maltese hospitality experts and faculty will support curriculum development, training delivery, and institutional strengthening initiatives in Liberia, helping to upgrade local tourism education systems.

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Discussions are also ongoing regarding the establishment of a potential satellite campus of the Institute of Tourism Studies in Liberia, a development that would localize access to internationally accredited tourism education and expand opportunities for young people.

Officials say the agreement reflects a broader national strategy by Liberia to position tourism as a key driver of economic transformation, job creation, and youth empowerment, while building long-term international partnerships that support sustainable sector growth.

With the five-year deal now in place, Liberia is expected to begin implementation through technical coordination between both countries in the coming months, laying the foundation for a new era in tourism training and development.