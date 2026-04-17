Liberia: Iecd Graduates 40 Tvet Staff, Turnover Afd-Funded Workshops Officially

Kakata — The Booker Washington Institute (BWI) on Thursday celebrated a dual milestone-the graduation of 40 staff members and the official handover of state-of-the-art technical facilities.

The event, which falls under the STRIVE Project (Strengthening Integration through Vocational Education), is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) and implemented by the European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD) in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Youth and Sports.

Giving the overview of the project, Adelphe N'DOMAN, Senior TVET Manager, STRIVE Project, said the ceremony served as both a celebration of human capital and a formal transfer of critical infrastructure to the Government of Liberia(GoL), adding that the ceremony marked the official handover of two newly constructed and fully equipped workshops dedicated to Masonry and Hospitality which is now under the full stewardship of BWI, designed to provide students with a high-standard, practical learning environment.

According to him, under the Program for Reflective and Operational Facilitation (PROF), the program utilized a Competency-Based Approach (CBA), moving away from traditional theory to focus on what learners can actually achieve in real-world work environments.

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He noted that these instructors are now equipped to design practical lessons, utilize modern ICT tools, and implement gender-sensitive practices to ensure inclusive classrooms.

"These competencies are essential for building a TVET system that is relevant, effective, and aligned with labor market needs," Adelphe N'DOMAN added.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Nancy Freeman, Principal of BWI, emphasized that the graduation represents more than just a certificate.

"Today, we gather not merely to celebrate completion, but to recognize transformation," Dr. Freeman told the graduates. "Through the PROF program, you have been challenged to think deeper, teach smarter, and lead learning with purpose. Your greatest success will not be measured by how much you teach, but by how much your students learn and apply."

Also speaking, the Country Director for IECD Liberia, Alexandre VIAL, firstly recognized the 40 vocational trainers who successfully completed the PROF program, adding that these educators were honored for their dedication to mastering modern instructional techniques.

Providing context on their mission, he emphasized IECD long-standing history since its founding in 1988.

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Operating in 18 countries, the organization has maintained a singular focus: creating skills, jobs, and opportunities for young people. Since launching its Liberian operations in 2020, IECD has grown to include 30 staff across two offices, managing three active projects in the TVET, Agriculture and Health sectors.

" What you see today at BWI--the workshops and the newly certified trainers--is IECD in Liberia in action," Country Director for IECD Liberia, Alexandre VIAL stated, reaffirming its role as a key partner in the nation's technical development.