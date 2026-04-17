Liberia's Next Gen Lands in London - TDS Select Squad Begins Elite UK Development Tour

Monrovia — A high-level delegation from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Talent Development Scheme (TDS) has touched down in the United Kingdom, marking a pivotal step in the nation's strategy to export homegrown footballing talent to the global stage.

The "Select Squad," featuring a tactical blend of Under-17 and Under-20 prospects, is currently stationed at the Grand Plaza Hotel in Central London.

The arrival signals the start of a grueling developmental tour designed to bridge the gap between Liberian youth football and elite European standards.

Speaking ahead of the team's arrival, LFA Deputy Technical Director Nathaniel Sherman, Jr. emphasized that the tour is less about the scoreboard and more about the scouting report.

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"The trip is to give young Liberian players the opportunity to showcase their talents and create relationships with other elite clubs and academies," Sherman stated.

"Hopefully, some of the players can be scouted."

The itinerary is packed; the squad is scheduled to compete in at least 12 exhibition matches against prestigious English youth systems, including Chelsea, Southampton, Hull City, Charlton Athletic, and the Steven Gerrard Academy.

Roster Integration

The squad's composition evolved following an initial invitation to the Dallas Cup in the United States.

To bolster the technical depth of the TDS U-17 core, the LFA integrated top-tier talent from the national U-20 setup.

"We asked the U-20 coach to provide his best 14 players to join the team," Sherman explained, noting that the delegation now primarily consists of players aged 16 to 19.

The LFA was forced to navigate significant logistical hurdles prior to departure.

Simultaneous visa applications for both the U.S. and the UK created a bottleneck, eventually leading the Association to withdraw from the Dallas Cup to prioritize the UK developmental tour.

While expressing regret to the Dallas Cup organizers and the Liberian diaspora in America, the LFA reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S. market, citing advanced plans for a senior national team tour in July 2026.

The Association also extended formal appreciation to the British Embassy in Monrovia for facilitating the visa process for the first wave of players and officials.

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Official Delegation

The Players:

Goalkeepers: Benedict Dubge (TDS Academy), Christopher Sonyah (Downtown FC)

Mitchell S. Jackson (FC Fassell), Cassius C. Pewee (Discoveries SA), Raul P. Somah (Paynesville FC), Darius Garmondeh (Watanga FC), Richmond Bleh (Discoveries SA), Ansu Donzo (TDS Academy), Robert P. Lartey Jr. (TDS Academy), Peter W. Putu Jr. (TDS Academy), MacDonald W. Wiles (TDS Academy), Johnson Yekeh (TDS Academy), Morris M. Dabeh (TDS Academy).

International-Based Additions: Oneal Taylor (Columbus Crew, USA), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew, USA), James Lackey (Melbourne, Australia).

The Officials:

Head of Delegation: Diamond Diggs Bayoh

Technical Staff: Nathaniel Sherman, Jr. (Deputy Technical Director), Wind D. Gargar (TDS Coordinator), Ammy C. Ninje (FIFA Talent Coach), Dominic Savice (TDS U-17 Boys Coach).

Support Staff: Duah Crusoe (Kit Manager), Gabriel Jacque (Medic), James B. Sillah (Media Officer), Rashidi K. Williams (MYS Representative).

The LFA, believed that the UK tour represents a calculated investment.

By placing Liberia's most promising youngsters directly in the sights of Premier League and Championship scouts, the Association is betting on a future where the Lone Star is fueled by players with elite European training.