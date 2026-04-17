Ghana: Refs Laryea, Hansen Announced for MTN FA Cup Semi-Final Matches

The MTN FA Cup committee has announced officials for the semi-final matches of the competition, starting today with a crunch tie between Aduana FC and Nations FC.

According to the committee, FIFA referee, Daniel Laryea, will lead the officiating team for this all important clash that is expected to attract fans from their respective regions to the Swedru Stadium today.

Laryea would be supported on the lines by Roland Addy who will serve as Assistant I, with Seth Abletor as Assistant II.

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Adaari Abdul Latif, another seasoned referee will perform the role as Fourth Referee.

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The match is scheduled for 3pm.

The second semi-final game between Dreams FC and Medeama SC tomorrow at the same venue would have Maxwell Hanson as the Centre Referee.

It has been described as a 'clash of the titans' as both sides aim at setting a competition record.

Dreams FC, winners of the competition in 2023/24, will aim at equalling Medeama's two while the Premier League leaders have their eyes focused on scaling this hurdle to put their doubles dream on course.

It is also scheduled for a 3pm kick off at the same Stadium.

The Tema-based Class I referee, Hansen, would be assisted by Gabriel Boateng as Assistant I, while Kofi Nyarko Bakae operates on the opposite line as Assistant II.

FIFA-Referee, Julian Nunoo, would be the Fourth Referee.