Ghana/Tunisia: Sundowns Calm Ahead of Decisive Showdown With Es Tunis Tomorrow

Mamelodi Sundowns stand on the brink of yet another TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final as they prepare to host Espérance Sportive de Tunis in the decisive second leg of their semi-final clash tomorrow in Pretoria.

Holding a slender advantage from the first leg in Tunis, the former champions, who narrowly came short last season return to Pretoria, knowing that a disciplined and composed performance at home could secure their place in the continental showpiece final for the second successive season.

The encounter also carries added significance, as the two sides met at the same stage of the competition last season, where Sundowns edged the tie 1-0 on aggregate enroute to the final.

Speaking ahead of the clash from the club's training base, Sundowns defender, Zuko Mdunyelwa emphasised the importance of maintaining focus despite the advantage.

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"We are 90 minutes away from the final. It's important to understand that the victory away in Tunisia was like a first half and the second half is the one that is important here at home in front of our supporters."

Sundowns have built a reputation for their tactical discipline and squad depth, qualities that could prove decisive in a tightly contested fixture.

Mdunyelwa highlighted the collective responsibility within the squad, particularly the impact of players coming off the bench.

"Everyone has a role to play within a team and us players on the bench we consider ourselves as finishers. So when we are on the bench we are always analysing the match so that we know what to contribute when we come in," he added.

The clash is expected to be a physically demanding affair, with both sides well aware of what is at stake. Espérance, a seasoned campaigner in continental competitions, will be determined to overturn the deficit, while Sundowns will look to capitalise on home advantage.

The occasion also represents a personal milestone for Mdunyelwa, reflecting on his journey to competing at the highest level of African club football.

"Looking where I come from and where I am right now, playing in the CAF Champions League shows the importance of pushing yourself," he said.

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He also acknowledged the unique demands of the competition, noting the step up in intensity compared to domestic fixtures.

"CAF Champions League is so different from any other competition. It's much more physical and demands more from the players."

With a place in the final within touching distance, Sundowns will aim to deliver a complete performance in front of their supporters, while Espérance seek to once again prove their resilience on the continental stage. -Cafonline.com