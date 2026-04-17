Nigeria: Mutfwang Seeks Unity, Forgiveness Amid Plateau Killings

Governor Caleb Mutfwang called for forgiveness and unity among political and community leaders in Plateau State.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has urged political, religious and community leaders in Plateau State to embrace forgiveness and work together to restore peace, following recent deadly attacks in the state.

Mr Mutfwang made the call on Thursday during a leadership retreat in Jos, where discussions centred on reconciliation, governance and long-term stability.

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His appeal comes weeks after coordinated attacks in communities such as Angwan Rukuba and Bokkos left dozens dead and displaced residents, deepening tensions across the state.

Speaking at the retreat, the governor said, "The time has come for us to close ranks... we must forgive one another," stressing that unity remains essential to overcoming the state's security and development challenges.

The meeting brought together former governors and senior stakeholders in what the governor described as a deliberate effort to confront the underlying causes of recurring violence.

He noted that the discussions reviewed the recent killings in rural communities and explored pathways to "fostering sustainable peace, strengthening unity, and promoting harmonious coexistence."

The latest initiative follows President Bola Tinubu's visit to Plateau after the March 29 attack in Angwan Rukuba, where gunmen killed several residents.

During the visit, the president met with political leaders and security chiefs, pledging federal support to end the violence and expand surveillance across affected areas.

Mr Mutfwang said the convergence of past and present leaders signals a renewed commitment to resolving the crisis.

According to him, participants agreed on the need to pursue justice and rebuild trust in communities fractured by years of conflict.

"What God intends for Plateau is not in doubt, but the challenge lies in finding those willing and capable of executing that vision," he said, pointing to leadership gaps as a barrier to progress.

He also warned against divisions along ethnic and religious lines, which analysts and community leaders have linked to cycles of reprisal attacks in parts of the state.

Earlier, former governor Jonah Jang described the gathering as a turning point, noting that peace and development depend on restoring trust among communities.

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Other speakers, including religious leaders, echoed concerns that unresolved grievances and weak coordination have prolonged instability.

The retreat comes amid continued security operations and calls from residents for more proactive protection, following reports that security forces often arrive after attacks have occurred.

Despite these concerns, the governor expressed confidence that ongoing dialogue and coordinated leadership action could help Plateau recover its reputation as a peaceful state.

Deliberations from the retreat are expected to produce concrete recommendations on peacebuilding, governance reforms and community reconciliation, as authorities seek to prevent further violence and stabilise affected areas.