Nigeria: Ijaw Nation Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori for Second Terms

Warri — The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, and other prominent Ijaw leaders have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as their candidates for President and Governor in 2027.

The Ijaw leaders and the people in their thousands made the resounding endorsement on Wednesday at a grand reception in honour of the governor of Delta State, organised by the Delta Ijaw Political Leaders at Bomadi, the headquarters of the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The motion to endorse the president and the governor for a second term was moved by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Pondi, and seconded by state legislator, Hon. Kenneth Oboro, and subjected to a voice vote by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emomotimi Guwor.

Also, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, thanked his Delta State counterpart for making deliberate moves to develop the Ijaw land.

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Prominent state political leaders such as the Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Guwora residentnt of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba; ahe Administrator of the Pre-President's Amnestyty Programme, Dr.and Dennis Otuaro, who attended the event, commended Oborevwori for his developmental exploits in the Ijaw area of the state.

Top traditional rulers under the aegis of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum conferred the title 'Izonebimiewei'(the man that does good for Ijaw people) on Governor Oborevwori in appreciation of his love and developmental strides in Ijaw communities.

Among the top traditional rulers at the event are the Chairman, Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, the Ebenana-owei of Ogulagha Kingdom, HRM Joseph Timiyan; the Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, HRM Pere Kalanama VIII; the Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom, HRM Danladi Foubiri Owoupele, Angulu I; the Ebenana-owei of Operemor Kingdom, HRM Ekio-emi John Owei-agbe; and Ebenthe ana-owei of Kabowei Kingdom, HRM Peremobowei Shedrach Erebulu, Audio III, othersonrs.

The elated Governor, Oborevwori, thanked the Ijaws in the state for the title conferred on him, saying he felt like an Ijaw man with their massive support for his administration.

Oborevwori, who stated that his administration has spent over N400 billion in the development of Ijaw communities, promised to reciprocate with political appointments and development projects in the area.

He said: "I feel highly honoured to be here among the Ijaw nation. For me, this is the highest honour, and I appreciate it. The atmosphere and reception feel like homecoming. Today, I feel like an Ijaw man.

"This event is not a surpriseto me. God used the Ijaw people and other ethnic nationalities to bring me to office. I cannot forget how the Ijaw nation, at every given time, stood by me during my period of travail. It gave me strength.

"I thank the Ijaw people for the award and for endorsing the president and me. I do not take it for granted. I will reciprocate that love through appointment and infrastructure development."

Also, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Denis Otuaro, who led the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement 2027 to the historic endorsement, urged the people to reward purleadership that has resultedassulted in amazing developmental impacts in the Niger Delta.

He said that President Tinubu has demonstrated in unambiguous terms that he means well for the people of the Niger Delta through the bold high-ticket projects his administration is executing in the region s, such as the coastal road, his support for the Niger Delta Development Commission, the President's Amnesty Programme, among others.

The Presidential Amnesty boss said that the president deserves the opportunity of a second term to continue with the life-changing developmental efforts in the region.

He urged the Ijaw people to ensure that the president's demonstration of love and sustained concern for the region is accorded the deserved and expected reward in 2027.

He sai ,I urge all the members of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement 2027 to continue with the zeal we have demonstrated here to support the president to succeed in his bid for a second term in office.

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"I must also say that as Ijaw people, we have done well today by demonstrating our unflinching commitment to the support for this president, who has shown a fatherly love and disposition to our people.

"As Ijaw people, we believe the president has done well for our pepeople and we should reciprocate by ensuring the continuity of this administration that has been good to our people in several areas.

"Also, I align with what our leaders have said that the state governor has shown exemplary love and commitment to addressing issues of concern in the Ijaw areas of the state.

"As the governor mentioned in his speech, a leader who initiates and executes projects worth hundreds of billions in our area deserves our endorsement for a second term in office."

The chairman of the reception central organising committee, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, said the event was organised as a mark of gratitude to the governor for his bold developmental efforts in Ijaw communities in the state.