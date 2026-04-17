Nigeria: Uche Ogah Justifies Support for Gov Alex Otti, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has defended his support for Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, insisting his stance is guided by principle and not political ambition, while reaffirming his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement addressed to the people of Abia State, Ogah dismissed insinuations that his recent political positions were driven by desperation for power, stressing that backing competent leadership should not be reduced to partisan interpretations.

He argued that genuine loyalty must transcend party affiliations, noting that relationships built on trust, shared ideals, and mutual respect should not be sacrificed on the altar of political convenience.

"It is neither improper nor unusual to support competence and effective leadership, even across political divides. Loyalty to enduring values, principles, and relationships must never be subordinated to the rigidity of partisan expectations."

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Ogah explained that his support for Governor Otti was informed by both personal conviction and what he described as measurable progress in the state.

He highlighted ongoing infrastructure development, youth empowerment initiatives, and reforms within the civil service as evidence of improved governance.

According to him, roads previously in deplorable condition are now receiving attention, while efforts to enhance human capital development are creating new opportunities for young people. He also noted improvements in civil service welfare, including prompt salary payments and renewed focus on workers' dignity.

"These developments are not abstract projections; they are lived realities for Ndi Abia," he stated, adding that acknowledging such progress does not amount to political defection or ideological compromise.

The former minister maintained that his membership of the APC remains firm and his commitment to the party's ideals unwavering, even as he advocates for a governance approach that prioritises performance over party lines.

He criticised attempts to label his position as desperation, describing such claims as detrimental to constructive political discourse and a distraction from the urgent need to reposition Abia State.

Ogah called on political stakeholders to elevate public engagement by focusing on ideas, policies, and accountability, rather than divisive narratives.

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"At this critical juncture, what Abia requires is a higher standard of political culture; one that places performance above propaganda, collaboration above conflict, and the welfare of the people above all other considerations," he said.

He reiterated his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Abia State, urging citizens and leaders alike to prioritise unity and collective development over partisan interests.