Nigeria: Police Rescue One, Arrest Seven Over Kogi Highway Abduction

Police in Kogi rescued one kidnap victim and arrested seven suspects after an attack on a passenger bus, as concerns over highway insecurity persist.

The Kogi State Police Command has said it rescued one victim and arrested seven suspects following a kidnapping incident along the Ayere-Kabba Road in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Saliu Afusat, said in a statement on Thursday that the attack occurred on 13 April at about 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Chisco Transport Company, with registration number KJA 405 YJ, was ambushed while travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Chisco Transport Company, with registration number KJA 405 YJ, en route from Lagos to Abuja, was attacked by armed hoodlums," she said.

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She added that security operatives responded promptly, leading to the rescue of one victim identified as Adoun Julius, 56, while the vehicle was recovered and taken to a police station.

Ms Afusat said efforts were ongoing to rescue other abducted passengers, with joint teams of police, military and other security agencies conducting bush-combing and search operations.

"So far, seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently assisting ongoing investigations," she said, noting that the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) was leading the operation.

The command urged families of victims to report to the SCID headquarters in Lokoja to aid identification, while also calling on residents to provide useful information.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity along major highways in Kogi State, a key transit route linking southern and northern Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported several security incidents in the state, including attacks on communities and transport routes in recent months.

In a separate development, the police command had on 13 April announced the arrest and arraignment of several suspects in assault and cyberbullying cases in Lokoja, underscoring what authorities describe as a broader effort to address criminal activities across the state.

Despite these interventions, concerns persist over the frequency of kidnappings and attacks, particularly along highways and rural corridors.