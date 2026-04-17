Nigeria: Werder Bremen Assures Boniface of Return Opportunity Ahead of Crucial Derby

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has been handed a timely boost in his recovery, with Werder Bremen boss Daniel Thioune suggesting the forward could soon return to first-team action.

Boniface, who has been out since December 2025 after undergoing knee surgery, is now back in individual training and steadily working his way toward full fitness. While he is not yet match-ready, Thioune has refused to rule out the Nigerian's involvement in Bremen's upcoming clash against Hamburger SV.

"We're not ruling any player out, not even Victor," the coach said, noting that a final decision will depend on how the striker progresses in training.

Despite the encouraging update, Thioune emphasised that Boniface is unlikely to start, with any potential appearance expected to come from the bench as the club carefully manages his return, especially as they are trying to ease him into the team after the coach slammed him for not managing his weight properly during recovery.

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The timing of his possible comeback could prove vital for Werder Bremen, who are battling to avoid relegation. Sitting just above the drop zone, Bremen head into the North German derby under pressure after a string of disappointing results.

Their opponents, Hamburg, are also not entirely safe, adding further intensity to a high-stakes encounter. Bremen will also be without suspended captain Marco Friedl, making the task even more challenging.

In Boniface's absence, players like Romano Schmid and Justin Njinmah have stepped up in attack. However, the Nigerian's return, even if only briefly, could provide the spark needed in a match that may shape the club's survival hopes.