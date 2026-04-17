Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Probe of Rep. Kolubah - Lawmakers Split As Pres. Boakai Warns 'Lot Will Happen'

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered an immediate halt to all proceedings involving Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, as it prepares to hear a legal challenge stemming from his pending investigation by the House of Representatives of Liberia.

The Court's decision, issued Thursday, April 16, follows a petition filed by lawyers representing Rep. Kolubah, seeking judicial intervention to stop the Legislature from taking further action against him.

Court Summons House Leadership

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In an official communication from the Office of the Clerk, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba cited House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, and other key officers of the 55th Legislature including the Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms to appear before him in Chambers at the Temple of Justice.

The conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026, and will address issues raised in a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by Rep. Kolubah.

The writ seeks to prevent the House leadership from continuing any investigative or disciplinary action against the lawmaker pending judicial review.

"By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the hour of 2:30 p. m., in connection with the above captioned case," ordered the Supreme Court.

"Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference."

Investigation Put on Hold

With the Court's notice of prohibition now in effect, all proceedings related to the House's investigation into Rep. Kolubah have been temporarily suspended.

The upcoming conference is expected to bring together legal representatives of both parties to argue the merits of the petition.

Allegations against Kolubah

Rep. Kolubah faces multiple allegations, including gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath.

The complaints were filed by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman, citing concerns over national security, public safety, and state stability.

Walkout at Committee Hearing

Tensions escalated during a hearing on Wednesday, April 15, when Rep. Kolubah and his legal team walked out of the proceedings conducted by the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, chaired by Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh.

According to our legislative reporter assigned at the Lower Chambers, Rep. Kolubah's lawyers were denied the opportunity to speak on his behalf, with the Committee insisting that the lawmaker address the body personally.

"You are a member of this body... your lawyers should be your guardians, not your spokesperson," Chairman Kolleh told the lawmaker.

The situation devolved into repeated verbal exchanges between committee members and Rep. Kolubah's legal team, prompting the lawyers to exit the hearing. Rep. Kolubah followed shortly after, stating he could not proceed without his counsel.

Claims of Due Process Violations

Defense lawyer Moriah Yeakula accused the Committee of denying their client due process by refusing requests for additional time and access to evidence.

The legal team had requested five days to prepare, but the Committee denied them, opting to proceed without delay.

"We cannot proceed with this hearing if we are not provided the evidence and relevant House rules," Yeakula said.

Another member of the defense team, Jonathan Massaquoi, emphasized that the Supreme Court remains the ultimate arbiter of justice and that legislative actions are subject to judicial review.

"Article 20 provides that before you condemn an individual, the person must be accorded due process of law," Cllr. Massaquoi said.

Committee Continues Proceedings

Despite the walkout, the Committee continued its hearing and later closed the public phase of the investigation.

The panel relied primarily on the complaint filed by Rep. Mulbah, alleging that Rep. Kolubah made statements undermining Liberia's territorial integrity amid the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

The Committee is expected to compile its findings for submission to Plenary, the House's highest decision-making body, during the ongoing Extraordinary Session.

Kolubah Defends His Statements

Following the walkout, Rep. Kolubah defended his remarks, describing them as an exercise of his constitutional right to free speech.

"Capitol Building is not my house... I am prepared for anything. The battle has started," he declared.

He warned that attempts to silence dissenting voices could set a dangerous precedent for political discourse in Liberia.

Legal Battle Moves to Supreme Court

With the Committee's report pending before Plenary, Rep. Kolubah has turned to the Supreme Court for legal interpretation of the matter.

Although he maintains readiness to face any outcome, the controversial lawmaker is now seeking judicial protection, thus resulting in the Court's decision to stay all legislative proceedings until further notice.

Rep. Bility Decries Procedural Errors

With lawmakers and others divided on the saga, Rep. Musa Hassan Bility of Nimba County Electoral District #7 has decried the manner and procedure adopted by the Rules, Order and Administration Committee in the matter involving Rep. Kolubah and officially filed an official complaint before Plenary.

In his communication read during the 4th day sitting of the Special Session of House, the Nimba County lawmaker expressed deep concern and complained to Plenary regarding conduct of the House's ROA in the matter at hand.

Bility describes the conduct of the matter by ROA as a serious departure from the principles of fairness, due process, and orderly procedure that must guide every proceeding of the 'Honorable' House, especially where the rights, reputation, and tenure of an elected Representative are at stake.

"In my presence, I witnessed conduct by the Committee that effectively denied Hon. Yekeh Kolubah the opportunity to be properly represented by counsel. His lawyers were not allowed to consistently and meaningfully represent him during the proceedings. This action is troubling, improper, and contrary to the minimum standards of fairness required in any quasi-judicial proceeding."

More troublingly, Rep. Bility complained that the Committee proceeded in the absence of the respondent, without first ensuring that he had been given a fair opportunity to review the allegations against him, examine the evidence, and understand with specificity the legal basis of the accusations being pursued.

However, the Nimba County District 7 lawmaker's complaint was laid to rest after it was sized by the House's leadership on grounds that Rep. Kolubah is still a member of the House and as such, he should complain for himself and not anyone else.

The decision was triggered by motion filed by fellow Nimba County lawmaker, Ernest Manseah of Electoral District 4.

Senator Chea Takes House to Task

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition Senator Augustine Chea has also taken issues with members of House of Representatives for initiating probe into comments made by Representative Yekeh Konneh on the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

Senator Chea, who is representing the people of Sinoe County in the 55th National Legislature, blames members of the House for turning their backs on the real enemy and issues affecting Liberians while pursuing a "reckless talker".

His assertions were contained in a statement posted on his official social media page recently.

He emphasized that at a moment when the country is grappling with a serious and unresolved border dispute with Guinea, the lawmakers political focus appears to be drifting in the wrong direction.

Senator Chea maintained that the occupation of Liberia's land by Guinean soldiers who crossed the Makona River, long held as the border between Liberia and Guinea, presents a direct challenge to the country's sovereignty -- one that should command urgent, national attention rather than concentrating on one lawmaker's expulsion.

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Bong Rep. Briggs-Mensah Backs Yekeh's Removal

Bong County Electoral District #6 Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah has also weighed in on the matter, declaring her support for the expulsion of Rep. Kolubah based on his conduct.

Rep. Briggs Mensah in a Facebook post, acknowledged personal friendship with Rep. Kolubah; however, she maintains that public duty must always outweigh personal sentiment.

"I am deeply disappointed in the continued display of disrespect toward us, your colleagues. Such conduct is unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives and falls far below the standards expected of anyone entrusted with public office," she said, addressing Kolubah directly.

She accused Rep. Kolubah and legal team of gross disrespect against members of the House during the proceedings conducted by the Rules, Order and Administration Committee.

"Allowing your lawyers, or anyone acting on your behalf, to disrespect fellow lawmakers is unacceptable and undermines the dignity and integrity of this institution," she indicated.

"You occupy a position of great prestige and responsibility, one granted to you by the good people of District #10. Among many contenders, they chose you and entrusted you with their mandate. Is this how you intend to repay their confidence?" added the Bong County District 6 lawmaker.

'A Lot of Things Will Happen' - President Boakai

Speaking to the issue upon his arrival from Ethiopia at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai hinted that the ongoing rigmarole involving Rep. Kolubah could be just a tip of the iceberg as many more of such could happen.

President Boakai's comment was in response to an Executive Mansion Reporter, who quoted public perception that this saga has never happened in previous administration and it shouldn't happened under his watch.

"There are a lot of things that never happened that will happen now. As long as we live, things will happen. I'm not in the Legislature," Boakai said.