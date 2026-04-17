Liberia: Cummings Slams 'Broken' Concession Model, Calls for Radical Overhaul of Liberia's Resource Deals

Monrovia — Former presidential candidate Alexander B. Cummings has launched a stinging critique of Liberia's concession regime, describing it as outdated, exploitative, and incapable of delivering meaningful benefits to ordinary citizens.

Speaking in a podcast recorded Wednesday, April 15 in Monrovia, the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) questioned whether Liberia is receiving fair value from its vast natural resources, particularly in the mining sector.

A Businessman-Turned-Politician Weighs In

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Known widely as "ABC," Cummings is a businessman and philanthropist who transitioned into politics over the past decade, positioning himself as a reform advocate focused on economic governance and accountability. Drawing on his corporate background, he has consistently pushed for structural changes in how Liberia manages its economy and negotiates investment deals.

In his latest remarks, he signaled plans to expand public engagement through a series of podcasts aimed at "challenging thinking" and offering policy alternatives.

"We cannot keep doing the same things over and over and expect different results," he said, echoing a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein.

Cummings' remarks come amid heightened public debate over the operations of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, which has been at the center of scrutiny regarding gold exports and government returns.

"Are Liberians Getting a Fair Share?"

Drawing on figures from the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), Cummings pointed to an estimated 1.2 million kilograms of gold exported in 2023, valued between $650 million and $700 million.

He questioned how much of that revenue actually benefits Liberians.

"Did the Liberian people get a fair share of that almost $700 million?" Cummings asked, arguing that the current concession framework consistently undervalues the country's resources while leaving citizens in poverty.

System Rooted in War-Era Policies

Cummings traced the origins of Liberia's concession model to policies established during the administration of former President Charles Taylor, when the country was emerging from civil war and had to offer generous terms to attract investors.

According to him, those same structures--slightly modified--have been maintained by successive governments, including agreements signed in 2013 and renewed in 2023.

"The same group of people doing the same things over and over," he said, "and of course, we're not getting any different results."

Stark Realities in Mining Communities

To illustrate the consequences, Cummings cited conditions in Wiswa, once considered Liberia's diamond hub, where he said basic services remain lacking despite years of resource extraction.

"No real schools, no hospitals, no electricity... the minerals finish, and our people's lives remain the same," he lamented.

Proposes New Models: Production Sharing, National Ownership

Cummings proposed a shift away from the traditional concession system toward alternative models, including production sharing agreements, where Liberia would receive a direct percentage of extracted resources to sell on the open market, and establishing a national resource company, owned by Liberians, to manage extraction and sales.

He referenced Saudi Aramco as a model of citizen-owned resource management that generates significant national wealth.

Allegations of Elite Capture

In one of his strongest assertions, Cummings accused members of Liberia's political class of benefiting personally from the existing system through contracts and corrupt practices.

"The people that are perpetuating this old model... get bribes, take money off the table, and in the meantime, Liberians continue to suffer," he claimed.

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Call for Accountability and Reform

Cummings also called for greater scrutiny of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, urging reforms in monitoring, transparency, and technical capacity to track resource extraction and revenue flows.

He emphasized the need for Liberia to fully understand the value chain of its natural resources--from extraction to profit distribution--in order to negotiate better deals.

"Liberia Deserves Better"

While clarifying that existing agreements should be enforced, Cummings stressed that all future concession deals must change, insisting that the current model is "broken."

He concluded by urging Liberians to demand accountability and rethink leadership choices, arguing that meaningful reform in the concession sector could unlock funding for schools, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation.

"This is not acceptable in 2026," Cummings said. "Liberia deserves better."