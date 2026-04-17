Nigeria: Buying Eye Drugs Without Prescription Risky, Optometrist Warns

"Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, syphilis, thyroid diseases and HIV/AIDS can lead to vision-threatening problems."

An optometrist, Chidiebere Ezeanowai, has cautioned Nigerians against purchasing and using eye medications without a proper prescription from qualified eye care professionals.

Mr Ezeanowai, the immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Optometric Association, Anambra State chapter, gave the advice on Thursday in Awka during an interview with journalists.

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He stressed the importance of maintaining good eye health habits to prevent avoidable blindness and other vision-related complications.

According to him, self-medication, especially the use of over-the-counter eye drops and drugs without professional guidance, could lead to irreversible damage.

"People need to observe good eye health habits. Eye health is something no one should take for granted.

"Self-medication, buying drugs or eye drops over the counter without seeing an optometrist or a professional eye doctor, can lead to irreversible complications or blindness," he said.

The optometrist also urged individuals to undergo regular medical check-ups and seek proper diagnosis and treatment in hospitals.

He noted that several systemic health conditions, if poorly managed, could have serious implications for eye health.

"Some health conditions which affect the body also manifest in the eye, especially when not properly managed.

"Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, syphilis, thyroid diseases and HIV/AIDS can lead to vision-threatening problems," he said.

Mr Ezeanowai explained that poorly controlled hypertension could damage the retina, leading to conditions such as hypertensive retinopathy, macular oedema, retinal artery or vein occlusion, optic neuropathy and glaucoma.

He added that unmanaged diabetes could result in diabetic eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, neovascular glaucoma, retinal haemorrhages, diabetic macular edema and cataract.

He emphasised that adherence to prescribed medications and routine hospital visits were key to preventing such complications.

"The major way to prevent these conditions from affecting the eyes is to ensure regular health check-ups and proper medical examinations," he said.

(NAN)