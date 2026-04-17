Nigeria: Viral Video - AIG Orders Probe of Misconduct Against Cybercrime Officers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, AIG Victor Olaiya, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations that personnel of the zonal headquarters Cybercrime Section were involved in acts of extortion.

The AIG's directive followed a viral video showing officers of the zone perpetrating the misconduct.

A statement by Zone 7 signed by ASP Mohammed Halima, PPRO, titled "Re: Allegations of Extortion By Cybercrime Personnel", warned that the zone would not condone any act that undermines public trust, adding that any officer found culpable shall be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

It reads, "The attention of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Victor Olaiya, has been drawn to a social media post currently in circulation alleging acts of extortion by personnel of the Cybercrime Section of the Zone.

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"It is pertinent to state unequivocally that Zone 7 Headquarters, in addition to its core policing responsibilities, serves as the administrative and supervisory authority over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and the Niger State Police Command.

"The Zone is made up of senior officers under the leadership of the AIG who are duly charged with oversight responsibilities to ensure discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to extant laws by all personnel within the Zone.

"However, the AIG has ordered a comprehensive and far-reaching investigation into the allegations, with a view to identifying any personnel who may have been involved in such unwholesome conduct.in circulation alleging acts of extortion by personnel of the Cybercrime Section of the Zone.

"The specific instance referenced, no formal report or complaint was brought to the attention of the Zone's leadership regarding the alleged misconduct prior to the emergence of the Social Media Post.

"The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7, remains resolute in his commitment to checkmating all forms of misconduct, particularly corrupt practices, in line with the core values and reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police.

"The Zone will "NOT" condone any act that undermines public trust, and any officer found culpable shall be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report any incidents of police misconduct through appropriate and official channels for prompt action.

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"The Zone assures the public of its unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability and service."