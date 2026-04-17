Nigeria: Shonekan Centre, Eurocham Launch Reform Agenda Targeting Policy Bottlenecks

The Ernest Shonekan Centre for Legislative Reforms and Economic Development (ESC) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the European Business Chamber Nigeria (EUROCHAM) on Thursday announced a structured reform partnership aimed at addressing long-standing legislative, regulatory, and judicial bottlenecks affecting the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The collaboration establishes a joint reform architecture designed to convert private sector experience into targeted policy, regulatory, and institutional interventions across key areas of Nigeria's business environment.

The initiative will focus on three priority reform tracks, including engagement with the National Assembly to strengthen business-enabling legislation, a systematic review and benchmarking of regulatory agencies to improve consistency in enforcement as well as remove duplication of regulations, and judicial reforms aimed at improving commercial dispute resolution and contract enforcement.

Delivery of the partnership will be guided by a 12-month implementation work plan (April 2026-April 2027), supported by a Joint Reform Steering Committee comprising both institutions. The committee will meet quarterly to track progress and respond to emerging regulatory and legislative developments.

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Speaking on the initiative, ESC Executive Director, Dr. Uchenna Ogbonna, said:

"Our partnership with Eurocham builds on the baseline report we launched on Wednesday, identifying priority legislative and regulatory interventions that will further improve the ease of foreign direct investments into Nigeria. This is not a symbolic partnership, but a structured mechanism for reform delivery. This platform allows us to systematically translate investor experience into actionable interventions across legislation, regulation, and the judiciary, with clear feedback loops into the nation's policy system."

Eurocham President, Yann Gilbert, added: "Ernest Shonekan Centre is one of the key pillars of policy advocacy in Nigeria. It is well-established and structured. Its partnership with Eurocham creates real value for European companies.

"Our medium to long-term strategy is to improve Nigeria's economic environment for European businesses, enabling greater investment. [Ultimately], this will bring more jobs and wealth for the people of Nigeria."

The agreement between both institutions is non-binding but reflects a shared commitment to sustained engagement and reform-oriented collaboration. The initiative takes effect immediately and is expected to serve as a coordinated platform for advancing a more predictable, transparent, and investment-friendly business environment in Nigeria.