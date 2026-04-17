Nigeria: 2027 - Whether in Fair or Unfair Election, Tinubu Can't Win With Adc On Ballot - - Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said President Bola Tinubu would not win the 2027 presidential election if the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is allowed to fully participate in the electoral process.

Amaechi made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television's breakfast show on Friday, where he criticised what he described as political interference and attempts to weaken opposition parties.

He insisted that regardless of the nature of the electoral process, the outcome would not favour the incumbent if a credible opposition is on the ballot.

"Whether free, fair, unfair and not free, if we are on the ballot, Bola Tinubu will lose the election--take it for free," Amaechi said.

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"The ruling of the Court of Appeal was interpreted that we are leaderless, but that's not true and that's not what the law says," he stated.

The former Rivers State governor alleged that the current administration was deliberately working to prevent strong opposition candidates from emerging as contenders.

"The problem is that he doesn't want a strong opponent on the ballot, so they are interfering in all the parties using the judiciary as an institution," he claimed.

Amaechi called for the independence of institutions, particularly the judiciary, urging that political actors be allowed to operate freely within the law.

"Let them allow the institutions to pursue justice. Let them allow all political parties to have candidates on the ballot and see whether President Bola Tinubu will win," he said.

He further questioned the administration's chances at the polls, citing prevailing economic hardship and insecurity across the country.

"How can he win with such an economy and insecurity?" Amaechi queried.