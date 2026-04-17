Nigeria: ADC Bars New Executives From Assuming Office Before May 12 Inauguration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has clarified that all newly elected state executives and party officers will only assume office after their formal inauguration scheduled for May 12, 2026.

In a press statement issued by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC stressed that the tenure of the newly elected officials will not begin until the expiration of the current executives' mandate and their official swearing-in.

The party emphasized that, until the completion of this constitutional process, all existing executives remain the duly recognized officers across all levels of the party structure.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all existing executives remain the duly recognised officers of the Party until the completion of this constitutional transition process," the statement read.

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The ADC also cautioned newly elected executives, particularly at the state level, against taking any premature actions or making representations that could contradict the party's directive or create confusion within its ranks.

It warned that any conduct capable of undermining the orderly transition process would not be tolerated.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, the party stated that it remains dedicated to maintaining orderliness, discipline, and strict adherence to its constitution throughout the transition period.

The statement underscores the ADC's effort to ensure a smooth and constitutionally guided handover of leadership across its structures nationwide.