Liberia: 'I'm Not in the Legislature' - Boakai Distances Himself From Kolubah Expulsion

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has distanced himself from ongoing expulsion proceedings against Yekeh Kolubah, stressing that the matter falls strictly within the authority of the Legislature.

Speaking to reporters upon his return from Ethiopia at the Roberts International Airport, Boakai made clear he plays no role in legislative decisions.

"There are a lot of things that never happened that will happen now. As long as we live, things will happen. I'm not in the Legislature," the President said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rep. Kolubah is currently being investigated by the House of Representatives over an alleged statement

Boakai Hails Ethiopia Visit

The Liberian leader also spoke positively about his recent official visit to Ethiopia, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"We were well received, well treated, and it was an important visit," Boakai noted.

According to the Executive Mansion, the two-day state visit resulted in the signing of key bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, science, technology, and education.

The agreements were formalized through Memoranda of Understanding on April 14, 2026, at Ethiopia's National Palace, with foreign ministers from both countries signing on behalf of their respective governments.

High-Level Engagements

During the visit, President Boakai participated in a series of high-level engagements reflecting deepening Liberia-Ethiopia ties.

He laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Memorial Monument in honor of the heroes of the historic Battle of Adwa, followed by a guided museum tour.

Boakai also received full state honors at the National Palace, including an official welcome ceremony and guard of honor.

He later held a tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, focusing on bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and strategic interests. The two leaders subsequently led expanded bilateral talks involving senior officials, with emphasis on collaboration in education and emerging technologies such as AI.

Broader Engagements

As part of the visit, Boakai toured modern irrigation-based urban agricultural facilities, highlighting Ethiopia's advances in sustainable agriculture, and also visited an Ethiopian Air Force base.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strengthening Partnerships

The visit, according to officials, underscores Liberia's push to strengthen strategic international partnerships centered on innovation, capacity-building, and sustainable development--even as the President seeks to maintain distance from domestic political controversies unfolding at home.