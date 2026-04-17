Nigeria: Ijaw Leaders Endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori

Warri — The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro and other prominent Ijaw leaders have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as their candidates for president and governor in 2027.

The Ijaw leaders and the people in their thousands made the endorsement on Wednesday at a grand reception in honour of the Governor of Delta State, organised by the Delta Ijaw Political Leaders, at Bomadi, the headquarters of the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The motion to endorse the president and the Delta governor for a second term was moved by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Pondi, and seconded by state legislator, Hon. Kenneth Oboro, and subjected to a voice vote by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, thanked his Delta State counterpart for making deliberate moves to develop Ijaw land.

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Prominent state political leaders such as Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the Administrator of the President Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, who attended the event commenced Oborevwori for his developmental exploits in the Ijaw area of the state.

Top traditional rulers under the aegis of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum conferred the title "Izonebimiewei" (the man that does good for Ijaw people) on Governor Oborevwori, in appreciation of his love and developmental strides in Ijaw communities.

Among the top traditional rulers at the event are the the Chairman, Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, the Ebenana-owei of Ogulagha Kingdom, HRM Joseph Timiyan, the Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, HRM Pere Kalanama VIII, the Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom-HRM Danladi Foubiri Owoupele, Angulu I, the Ebenana-owei of Operemor Kingdom-HRM Ekio-emi John Owei-agbe and Ebenana-owei of Kabowei Kingdom-HRM (Barr) Peremobowei Shedrach Erebulu, Audio III and among others.

Oborevwori thanked the Ijaws in the state for title conferred on him, saying he felt like an Ijaw man with their massive support for his administration.

The governor, who stated that his administration had spent over N400 billion in the development of Ijaw communities promised to reciprocate with political appointments and development projects in the area.

"I feel highly honoured to be here among the Ijaw nation. For me, this is the highest honour and I appreciate it. The atmosphere and reception feel like homecoming. Today I feel like an Ijaw man.

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"This event is not a surprise to me. God used the Ijaw people and other ethnic nationalities to bring me to office. I cannot forget how the Ijaw nation, at every given time, stood by me during my period of travail. It gave me strength.

"I thank the Ijaw people for the award and for endorsing me and Mr. President. I do not take it for granted. I will reciprocate that love through appointment and infrastructure development."