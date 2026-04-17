Liberia: Boakai Touts Ethiopia Trip As 'Historic,' Signals Gains for Youth, Women Amid Kolubah Controversy

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has framed his recent visit to Ethiopia as a landmark diplomatic and development mission, pointing to potential gains for Liberia's women and youth while sidestepping controversy over the reported expulsion of Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Historic Ties, Strategic Opportunities

Returning to Liberia on Thursday, April 16, to a warm reception at Roberts International Airport, Boakai underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the trip, describing it as part of a broader African moment.

He noted that Liberia and Ethiopia share a unique historical identity as the only two African nations never colonized, emphasizing that the visit reinforced longstanding ties rooted in independence and resilience.

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"These are historic times for Africa," the president said, adding that Liberia values its shared legacy with Ethiopia.

Focus on Youth, Women, and Technical Growth

Addressing questions about the tangible benefits of the trip--particularly for women and young people--Boakai said the entire country stands to benefit from Ethiopia's development strides.

"There is much Liberia can learn from Ethiopia, especially in technical advancement. Ethiopia is far ahead in several areas, including aviation, where it boasts one of the best fleets on the continent," he said.

The president highlighted Ethiopia's progress across multiple sectors, including agriculture, suggesting that Liberia could adopt similar models to accelerate national development and expand opportunities for its youthful population.

Kolubah Issue: Executive Distance From Legislative Matters

Pressed on the controversy surrounding the reported expulsion of Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, Boakai offered a measured response, distancing the executive branch from legislative affairs.

"There are many things that never happened before that will happen as long as we live--they will happen. I am not part of the Legislature," he said.

His remarks signal a cautious approach by the presidency amid rising public debate over the matter.

Return Marked by Gratitude

The president's arrival concluded with expressions of appreciation from supporters and officials who welcomed him back, marking the end of a trip he says positions Liberia to draw practical lessons from one of Africa's fastest-developing nations.