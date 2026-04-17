Liberia: Women's Land Rights Task Force Expands Leadership, Elects Two New Board Members to Drive Reform

The Women's Land Rights Task Force of Liberia has expanded its leadership with the election of two new board members, a move advocates say will strengthen efforts to advance women's access to land and property rights across the country.

Newly elected to the board are Esther David Yango, Executive Director of the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia, and Deborah Foko, Executive Director of the United Disabled Women. Their addition brings renewed momentum to the task force's mission to promote equitable land ownership and inclusion in decision-making processes.

New Leadership to Strengthen Advocacy

The two leaders join three existing board members and are expected to play a strategic role in shaping policy advocacy and community engagement efforts.

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Their election came Thursday during a one-day strategic planning meeting focused on developing the task force's five-year strategic plan.

'Women's Land Rights Must Remain Paramount'

Speaking shortly after her election, Yango expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing women's land rights across Liberia.

"On behalf of the women in Wongosol and myself, I want to thank you all for the confidence reposed in me," she said. "As part of this board, we want to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that women's land rights remain paramount in our work."

She highlighted persistent barriers women face in securing land ownership, particularly in rural communities where cultural norms and limited awareness often exclude women.

Real-Life Cases Reveal Systemic Challenges

Yango recounted a case from the Women and Assets of Information Project, where a woman contributed financially to purchasing land but was excluded from the deed.

According to her, sustained engagement led the woman to request inclusion of her name, though complications initially persisted.

"With our guidance, she was able to take action and ensure her name was properly included," Yango explained. "This is just one example of many cases affecting women across Liberia."

She stressed that such experiences highlight the need for collective action to empower women and safeguard their land rights.

"There are many women going through similar situations. With our collective efforts, we can respond to these cases and empower women," she said.

Land Ownership Key to Women's Empowerment

Yango underscored the economic and social importance of land ownership, noting that it enables women to farm, access credit and participate in community decision-making.

"If you want to get a loan from the bank, they ask for your land deed," she noted. "When women are empowered with land ownership, they can make important decisions in their communities."

She pledged to work collaboratively with fellow board members to support women nationwide, especially those facing land-related challenges.

Inclusive Leadership, Action-Oriented Advocacy

Also speaking, Foko emphasized the need to translate advocacy into tangible results while highlighting the importance of inclusive leadership.

"In the first place, I want to start by extending my appreciation to the women in this room for nominating us and affording us the opportunity to lead and serve as board members," she said.

"We are advocating for women's rights, so now we need to put it into action because women are role models not only for our homes, but for the entire country," she added. "When you educate a girl or a woman, you educate a whole nation."

Foko also stressed the significance of representation for women with disabilities.

"For you, the women in this room, to take your time to support a woman like me with a disability to become a member of the board... we will do our best to maintain our space and work towards helping the institution achieve its goals and purpose," she said.

ActionAid Backs Women's Leadership

At the event, ActionAid Liberia congratulated the newly elected board members, emphasizing the importance of women's leadership in driving policy reforms.

Representing Country Director Marjorie N. Wright, the organization's Gender Officer noted that empowering women in leadership positions is key to addressing long-standing inequalities.

"When more women are in leadership, they are better positioned to lead advocacy for programs and policies that create lasting change and directly impact the lives of women, because they understand the issues that affect them," Wright said.

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Driving Policy Change and Awareness

The Women's Land Rights Task Force of Liberia is a consortium of civil society organizations working to promote equal access to land for women nationwide.

Through awareness campaigns, legal education and advocacy initiatives, the task force supports women--especially in rural and underserved communities--to claim and protect their land rights.

It also works to address cultural and legal barriers that hinder women's ownership and inheritance of land, while encouraging their participation in land governance.

Toward Gender Equality and Sustainable Development

As Liberia continues to pursue gender equality and inclusive development, stakeholders say strengthening women's access to land remains a critical pillar for economic empowerment.

With new leadership in place, the task force is expected to intensify efforts to ensure that women can access, use and control land--an essential resource for livelihood, dignity and national development.