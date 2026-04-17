Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Can Contest but Should Consider His Age - Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is qualified to contest for president in 2027, but must also consider age and capacity.

Amaechi, who is also eyeing the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said on Channels Television's The Morning Brief programme on Friday that age is a factor that needs to be considered when nursing a presidential ambition.

"Although he is eminently qualified to be president of Nigeria, he has right to contest. But he has to understand that there are other factors beyond where he comes from," Amaechi said.

The former Rivers State governor noted that the presidency requires someone strong enough to move around to solve Nigeria's problems swiftly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This position requires the capacity to put yourself on the roads and see what is happening. Now, a 49-year-old has just been voted in as president in Benin Republic, so how do other candidates and even the current president, who is claiming (to be) 74, contend with that?

"Tinubu said he is 74, and former Vice President Atiku said he is 80. However, the position wants someone who can wake up in the morning and be able to go to states to see what needs to be done. If I am the president, I will be at the forefront of those who are fighting the war to fight several things," he said.

Amaechi further distanced himself from ethnic-based ambition, saying, "They are all regional candidates, but I am not a regional candidate. I'm not running because I'm Igbo, even though I'm partially one."

Amaechi also disagreed with Atiku on a possible plan by the ADC to select a presidential candidate by means of consensus instead of a primary election.

"I believe there has to be a primary. I do not agree with a consensus candidate because we have to allow people to vote for who they want in the party," he said.

On zoning, Amaechi maintained his long-held stance against regional politics, saying, "As for the issue of zoning or not zoning, what I would want him (Atiku) to realise is that when we were in the PDP, I never agreed with south or north or whatever, I always want the most-qualified candidate to contest."

Amaechi also criticised religious considerations in past political decisions, referencing support for President Bola Tinubu in 2023. "I have said to Nigerians, leave region and ethnicity alone. That's what put us here. Those who supported President Tinubu were pursuing a religious agenda. They were so happy about the Muslim-Muslim ticket," he said.