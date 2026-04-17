Liberia: Supreme Court Steps in

The Supreme Court Justice-in-Chambers has ordered an immediate halt to House proceedings against Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, who is alleged to have been expelled.

The action follows a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by Representative Kolubah's lawyers. The petition was granted by Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba on Thursday, April 16, 2026, with an immediate summons of House leadership to a conference slated for April 20, 2026.

"PETITION FOR A WRIT OF PROHIBITION. By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the hour of 2:30 p.m., in connection with the above captioned case.

Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference," the court order concluded.

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Those cited for the conference include Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah. A writ of prohibition seeks to stop authorities from exceeding their legal powers.

The Court will decide next steps after hearing arguments at the scheduled conference.

Kolubah and his legal team walked out of a House Committee on Rules, Orders, and Administration hearing on Wednesday after the committee refused to grant them an additional five days and access to evidence.

Lawyers representing Rep. Kolubah said they needed time to review the evidence and the House of Representatives' rules and procedures before they could advise their client.

However, committee Chairman Rep. James Kolleh rejected their request, telling them they did not have the right to speak on the matter and that their presence was solely to advise their client. The lawyers responded that they could not remain in a hearing where they were not permitted to speak.

At the start of the hearing, Rep. Kolubah's legal team, Cllr. Cabineh Ja'neh, Cllr. Moriah Yeakula Korkpor and Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi presented a petition requesting an extension to gather evidence and study the House rules governing the proceedings. The committee rejected the request, saying it could not afford the delay, and directed the hearing to continue before taking a 30-minute break.

After the break, the committee resumed the hearing. At that point, Cllr. Korkpor argued that proceeding without the requested materials would compromise her client's right to a fair process, and the legal team decided to leave.

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"We cannot proceed with this hearing if we are not provided with the evidence and the relevant House rules we requested to adequately prepare our defense," Korkpor said.