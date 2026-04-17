Liberia: Lerc Holds Public Hearing On LEC's 20-Mw Solar Generation License Application

17 April 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) announces a Public Hearing on the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) application for a 20-megawatt (MW) Solar Generation License.

This Public Hearing is being convened pursuant to Section 13.7 of the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia, as well as the Commission's Administrative Procedure Regulations of September 2020.

During the public hearing the management of LEC will present to the Commission, stakeholders and the public its proposal to develop, own, and operate a utility-scale solar facility at Mount Coffee.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the state-owned utility, the solar generation plant aims to support diversification of Liberia's national energy generation mix, enhance system reliability, and promote the growth of renewable energy in the country.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place at David A. Day Memorial Lutheran Church, Harrisburg Township on Friday, April 17, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Commission invites stakeholders, affected communities, and members of the public to attend and participate in the hearing. This engagement provides an opportunity for interested parties to present their views, concerns, and recommendations regarding the proposed solar project.

"This public hearing reflects our commitment to transparency and inclusive decision-making in Liberia's energy sector. The proposed solar project represents a critical step toward a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply for our country," said the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Hon. Claude J. Katta.

LERC remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation in the regulation and development of Liberia's electricity sector.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.