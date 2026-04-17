Liberia: Lerc Holds Public Hearing On LEC's 20-Mw Solar Generation License Application

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) announces a Public Hearing on the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) application for a 20-megawatt (MW) Solar Generation License.

This Public Hearing is being convened pursuant to Section 13.7 of the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia, as well as the Commission's Administrative Procedure Regulations of September 2020.

During the public hearing the management of LEC will present to the Commission, stakeholders and the public its proposal to develop, own, and operate a utility-scale solar facility at Mount Coffee.

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According to the state-owned utility, the solar generation plant aims to support diversification of Liberia's national energy generation mix, enhance system reliability, and promote the growth of renewable energy in the country.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place at David A. Day Memorial Lutheran Church, Harrisburg Township on Friday, April 17, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Commission invites stakeholders, affected communities, and members of the public to attend and participate in the hearing. This engagement provides an opportunity for interested parties to present their views, concerns, and recommendations regarding the proposed solar project.

"This public hearing reflects our commitment to transparency and inclusive decision-making in Liberia's energy sector. The proposed solar project represents a critical step toward a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply for our country," said the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Hon. Claude J. Katta.

LERC remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation in the regulation and development of Liberia's electricity sector.