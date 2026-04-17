Ethiopia: Liberia, Ethiopia Ink Major Ai Agreements

Liberia and Ethiopia have signed major bilateral agreements on Artificial Intelligence, science, technology, and education, marking a significant milestone in cooperation between the two nations as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. concluded a two-day state visit to Addis Ababa.

The Memoranda of Understanding, signed on April 14 by Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and her Ethiopian counterpart, are aimed at formalizing collaboration in emerging technologies and strengthening capacity-building efforts.

Liberian officials described the agreements as "a significant step in advancing mutual development priorities" between two of Africa's oldest republics. The visit combined symbolism with strategic diplomacy.

President Boakai began his official engagements by laying a wreath at the Adwa Victory Memorial Monument, honoring Ethiopian forces who defeated colonial invasion during the historic Battle of Adwa.

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He later toured the adjoining museum before proceeding to the National Palace, where he was accorded full state honors, including a ceremonial welcome and guard of honor.

Diplomatic engagements quickly shifted to substantive discussions.

In a private tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the two leaders explored ways to deepen bilateral relations, promote regional stability, and advance shared strategic interests.

The meeting later expanded to include senior ministers and technical teams, with a strong focus on education and emerging technologies.

"Our deliberations focused on enhancing collaboration across key sectors, particularly education and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence," President Boakai said following the discussions.

A major highlight of the visit was Liberia's delegation tour of Ethiopia's ICT Park, which Minister Nyanti described as a clear example of the country's growing influence as a continental technology hub.

"We see the phenomenal progress you've made... the space that's created for young people to innovate," she said. "Ethiopia is becoming a force to be reckoned with in outsourcing and data hosting. Africa does have what it takes."

Nyanti emphasized that the visit reflects Liberia's intention to learn from fellow African nations to accelerate its own development, aligning with President Boakai's broader agenda.

"He wants Liberia to get to that place where we learn from other countries... ensuring that Africa helps Africa to grow," she said, highlighting South-South cooperation and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Historical ties also framed the engagement. Nyanti noted that Liberia and Ethiopia share a unique distinction as two African nations that were never colonized and as founding members of the Organization of African Unity.

She further recalled Liberia's role in hosting the 1959 preparatory meetings that helped shape what is now the African Union, headquartered in Addis Ababa.

Beyond formal talks, the Liberian delegation toured irrigation-based urban farms and visited an Ethiopian Air Force base, engagements officials said demonstrated Ethiopia's progress in sustainable agriculture and defense technology.

While the agreements do not yet include disclosed financial commitments, officials indicated that technical teams from both countries will meet in the coming months to operationalize cooperation in AI research, science and technology exchange, and education partnerships.

Discussions also explored easing travel between the two nations, a move Nyanti said could significantly boost trade, attract foreign direct investment, and create jobs for young people.

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"If we continue to work together, we'll be able to do more," she said. "We hope that we can be a country where data is hosted as well, in a credible way, in a secure way."

Liberian officials described the visit as part of a broader strategy to build "strategic international partnerships that promote innovation, capacity-building, and sustainable development," positioning Liberia to harness Africa's growing technological potential and demographic advantage.

The agreements signal a forward-looking partnership between Liberia and Ethiopia, with both countries seeking to leverage innovation and collaboration to drive inclusive growth and long-term development across the continent.