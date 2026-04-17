Liberia: Linsu, MOE Commence 2026 Nat'l Students Symposium

The Liberia National Students' Union, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has officially begun the 2026, National Students' Symposium (NSS) Thursday, April 16, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo outside of Monrovia

The program is being held under the theme: "Connecting, Inspiring, and Equipping Students to Lead Liberia's Future." brought together over 200 students from all of the 15 counties in Liberia

Serving as the keynote addresser, Helen S. Momoh, CEO of Suma Technologies, pushed students to match ambition with discipline, integrity, and consistent effort.

Delivering a special statement at the commencement, Dr. Jarso Marley Jallah, Minister, Ministry of Education, emphasized that the symposium marks the beginning of a significant national engagement focused on leadership development, civic participation, entrepreneurship, innovation, and strategic policy dialogue among students across Liberia, and the Ministry under her watch is very much delighted to sustain partnership with LINSU on initiatives of such productive nature.

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Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, further made it clear that being heard comes with responsibility. Students are expected to think critically, engage seriously, and contribute ideas that can shape real decisions.

The opening ceremony brought together government officials, student leaders, development partners, educational stakeholders, and delegates from across the fifteen counties of Liberia in a shared commitment to advancing student empowerment and national transformation.

In his special remarks, the President of the Liberia National Students' Union, H. E. James Tactician Gbelee Washington declared:

"We are not gathered here today merely to open a symposium. We are gathered to open possibilities. We are gathered to awaken capacities. We are gathered to announce that the student movement of Liberia is entering a new chapter, more disciplined in thought, more strategic in action, more constructive in purpose, and more determined than ever to help shape the destiny of our republic."

He further emphasized that the generation that has been waiting for is now. "We are the hands history has chosen. We are the minds this nation needs. We are the movement this moment requires."

The symposium officially opens a new chapter of collaboration, learning, innovation, and purposeful leadership among Liberian students, with activities expected to continue in sessions designed to inspire and equip participants for national impact.

The Liberia National Students' Union and the Ministry of Education extend gratitude to all delegates, partners, institutions, and supporters whose presence and commitment made the opening a success.