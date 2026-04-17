The Nimeah Community in Electoral District #1, Grand Kru County, has officially reclaimed its cultural identity through a landmark decision to rename Andrewville and Wilsonville as Nimeah Plantation and Nimeah Beach, in what residents describe as a historic restoration of heritage and local pride.

Local authorities have formally endorsed the change, with government maps, official records, and administrative databases already being updated to reflect the new names, signaling full institutional recognition of the community's decision.

Community leaders say the renaming represents a deliberate departure from colonial-era naming conventions that were tied to individuals, and a return to an identity rooted in indigenous language, tradition, and collective memory.

"This is a defining moment for our people," a community leader said. "Nimeah represents who we are, where we come from, and where we are going as a united community."

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The leaders emphasized that the change is not merely symbolic, but part of a broader effort to strengthen cultural identity and restore pride among residents, particularly young people who are being encouraged to reconnect with their heritage.

According to community stakeholders, the name Nimeah reflects a shared bond with the land and serves as a unifying identity for all residents, replacing older names that honored individuals but did not fully capture the community's collective story.

While Andrewville and Wilsonville were originally named after local figures Andrew and Wilson, residents say the new direction does not seek to erase history, but rather to broaden it into a more inclusive narrative that reflects the entire community.

"We are not rejecting our past," another resident noted. "We are redefining it in a way that brings everyone together under one identity."

Local authorities explained that the decision has already triggered official updates across government systems, including maps, signage plans, and administrative references, ensuring that the new names are consistently used in public and institutional documentation.

Beyond cultural significance, the renaming is also expected to support development opportunities in the area. The designation of Nimeah Beach in particular is seen as a strategic move to promote eco-tourism, attract investment, and highlight the community's natural coastal assets.

Officials say the updated identity will allow for improved branding of local attractions and better coordination with government and private sector partners interested in tourism and community development.

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The transition is being supported through coordinated efforts involving residents, local businesses, and government institutions to ensure smooth adoption of the new names across all platforms, including media, signage, and official correspondence.

Next steps include community sensitization workshops, physical updates to town signage, and engagement with media outlets to ensure consistent usage of Nimeah Plantation and Nimeah Beach nationwide.

For many residents, the change marks more than an administrative update--it represents a powerful statement of identity, unity, and renewed ownership of their historical and cultural future.