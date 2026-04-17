Liberia: World Bank, Liberia Assess Economic Stability Under Oil Pressure

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and a high-level Liberian delegation have held strategic discussions with Ousmane Diagana and senior World Bank officials to assess economic stability under mounting oil price pressures linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, focused on the performance of key sectors under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the growing macroeconomic risks triggered by global energy market volatility.

The discussions come as escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global supply chains and heighten uncertainty in oil-producing regions, pushing crude prices upward and increasing pressure on import-dependent economies such as Liberia.

Against this backdrop, Minister Ngafuan briefed the World Bank team on the direct and emerging impacts of the crisis on Liberia's economy, emphasizing that oil remains the primary transmission channel through which global shocks are affecting domestic stability.

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He disclosed that the Government of Liberia has already adjusted domestic petroleum prices twice in response to external shocks driven by rising global fuel costs.

He warned that if the crisis persists, its effects could extend beyond fuel markets to other critical sectors, including transportation, food prices, and broader inflationary pressures.

"The direct and emerging impacts of this crisis on Liberia's economy are real and ongoing," Minister Ngafuan said during the engagement, underscoring the urgency of coordinated international support.

Outlining government response measures, he explained that Liberia is implementing a range of policy interventions aimed at stabilizing the domestic economy, managing inflation, and protecting vulnerable populations from the worst effects of global price fluctuations.

These measures include targeted interventions such as transportation subsidies and related support mechanisms designed to cushion low-income households from rising costs of living.

"The Government of Liberia is taking steps to stabilize the domestic economy, manage inflationary pressures, and protect vulnerable populations," he said, adding that sustained international support remains critical as the country navigates a volatile global environment.

The meeting also featured a detailed sectoral review involving key implementing agencies responsible for the ARREST Agenda.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, and the Ministry of Education provided updates on sector performance, implementation challenges, and ongoing response measures.

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In response, Mr. Diagana reaffirmed the World Bank's continued commitment to supporting Liberia through both policy engagement and potential additional financing options.

He noted that the Bank is actively exploring further support mechanisms for countries affected by global shocks, with emphasis on safeguarding macroeconomic stability, strengthening resilience, and protecting vulnerable populations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained coordination between the Government of Liberia and the World Bank to ensure timely and targeted interventions as global risks continue to evolve, particularly in energy and food markets.

The engagement, officials said, reflects Liberia's ongoing effort to strengthen economic resilience under the ARREST Agenda while responding to external shocks driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on global oil markets.