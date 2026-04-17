Nigeria: How Jonathan, Wife Chased Me Out of PDP - Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he was chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by then-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan.

Amaechi spoke on Friday during an appearance on The Morning Brief, a Channels Television breakfast programme.

"I was literally chased out of the PDP...the president, Goodluck and his wife, took over the political structure in Rivers State and forced me out. The same thing happened in APC," he said.

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Amaechi claimed he faced injustice while being a member of the PDP and then in the APC, adding that he would never keep quiet in the face of wrong. The former Rivers State governor left the PDP in 2013 following his suspension for alleged anti-party activities. He left the APC in 2025, saying President Bola Tinubu could not govern Nigeria.

"I will never keep quiet in the face of injustice. When I speak up, they begin to plan to make me irrelevant," Amaechi added.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also said he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if the latter emerges as the ADC's presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

He noted that Atiku must consider age and capacity, even if he is qualified to contest for president.

"Although he is eminently qualified to be president of Nigeria, he has the right to contest. But he has to understand that there are other factors beyond where he comes from," Amaechi said.

He further dismissed the emphasis on zoning, arguing that competence, not geography, should determine who leads the country.

"I don't agree with north or south or any such divisions," he said.

"What I believe is that the most qualified candidates should be allowed to govern and be elected."