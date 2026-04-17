Nigeria: Offa Bank Robbery - Saraki Denies Fresh Charges, Alleges Political Plot

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied any involvement in the 2018 Offa bank robbery, describing fresh criminal charges filed against him by the Kwara State Government as politically motivated and an abuse of judicial process.

Mr Saraki, in a detailed statement on Tuesday, said he had no direct or indirect link to the robbery, insisting that previous investigations by federal authorities found no evidence against him.

"Let me categorically state that I have nothing to do directly or indirectly with any case of armed robbery or any criminal matter whatsoever," he said.

His reaction follows reports that the Kwara State Government filed a 20-count charge against him, former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, and two others over the April 2018 incident, which left dozens dead.

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The Kwara State Government, in the charge filed under case number KWS/114C/26, accused Mr Saraki and Mr Ahmed of allegedly arming suspects linked to the robbery.

Those also listed in the charge include Yusuf Abdulwahab, a former chief of staff to Mr Ahmed, and another aide, Alabi Olalekan. The defendants are expected to be arraigned before Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on 4 June.

The charges follow the Court of Appeal's affirmation of earlier convictions connected to the robbery, including Ayo Akinnibosun, who allegedly confessed during trial to being a hitman within a political network.

According to the state government, weapons and other exhibits linked to the crime were recovered from the Government House and a state ministry in 2018 and later tendered in court as evidence during the trial of the principal suspects.

Prosecutors also rely on confessional statements attributed to Mr Akinnibosun, who allegedly claimed he led a group of armed operatives connected to political figures and received financial and logistical support.

He was further said to have alleged that firearms and a vehicle bearing Mr Saraki's number plate were provided through a government official ahead of political activities.

However, Mr Saraki has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Saraki cites earlier investigations

In his response, Mr Saraki said the case had already been investigated by the police under the Inspector-General of Police, with legal advice from the Federal Ministry of Justice clearing him of any wrongdoing.

He referenced two separate legal opinions issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in 2018.

"For the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence... a nexus between the alleged offence and the suspects," he quoted from one of the reports.

He added that the DPP maintained the same position in a subsequent review, stating that no prima facie case was established against him for charges including armed robbery and culpable homicide.

According to Mr Saraki, the advice led to the prosecution of other suspects, who were later convicted.

Background to the Offa robbery

The Offa robbery, which occurred in April 2018, remains one of Nigeria's deadliest bank heists. At least 32 people, including police officers, were killed when armed men attacked several banks in the town.

In January 2026, the Court of Appeal in Ilorin upheld the death sentences handed to five convicted offenders, affirming the earlier judgement of the Kwara State High Court.

The convicts, including Ayo Akinnibosun, were found guilty of armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and culpable homicide. The case is currently before the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors have relied in part on confessional statements by some of the convicts, including claims linking the crime to political actors. Mr Saraki and Mr Ahmed have consistently denied those allegations.

'Political witch-hunt'

Mr Saraki alleged that the renewed charges were a response to his recent criticism of the state government's handling of insecurity.

"Suddenly, the governor woke up after I granted an interview... and thought he could resurrect these baseless charges," he said.

He accused the administration of attempting to mislead the public by circulating selective documents while omitting earlier legal findings that cleared him.

According to him, the case was originally "designed... as an instrument of blackmail to seize political power" ahead of the 2019 elections.

He further claimed that efforts had been made in the past to persuade victims' families to initiate civil actions against him, but those attempts did not succeed.

Criticism of the state government

Mr Saraki also criticised the Kwara State Government's handling of security, citing rising incidents of banditry and kidnappings.

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"One would have thought that a governor whose state has lost over 400 lives to banditry... would concentrate efforts on tackling the menace," he said.

He described the charges as a distraction from governance and accused the administration of prioritising politics over public safety.

The former Senate President maintained that he would contest the charges in court, expressing confidence in the judiciary.

"I have full confidence in the ability of the judiciary to give justice... this case against me will collapse like a pack of cards," he said.

Awaiting court proceedings

The Kwara State Government is yet to respond to Mr Saraki's latest claims publicly. The Attorney-General, who filed the charges, has maintained that the case is based on available evidence and due process.

The prosecution is expected to rely on confessional statements and recovered exhibits as the case proceeds, while the defendants maintain their innocence as the trial date approaches.

The trial, scheduled to begin in June, is expected to draw national attention given the prominence of the defendants and the longstanding controversy surrounding the Offa robbery.