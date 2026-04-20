Nigeria: Amnesty, CSOs Flay NBC Over Directive to Broadcasters

Amnesty International, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have criticised the recent advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), saying it was an attempt to stifle free speech and silence dissent in the media.

The NBC had, in a statement on Friday, cautioned broadcasters against presenting opinions as facts or intimidating guests, misuse of platforms and other code breaches ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NBC warned that henceforth, any anchor or presenter found to have "expressed personal opinion as fact, bullied or intimidated a guest, or denied fair hearing to opposing views" would be held accountable.

You can't dictate to journalists, Amnesty tackles NBC

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Amnesty International said NBC lacks the authority to dictate how journalists carry out their professional duties.

Isa Sanusi, Executive Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement, said the directive--targeting political broadcasts as well as anchors of current affairs and political programmes--imposes "unduly restrictive and invasive controls" on the media landscape.

The organisation argued that the move appears designed to pressure journalists and media organisations into self-censorship, warning that such actions threaten press freedom and democratic accountability.

Sanusi further called on Nigerian authorities to halt what he described as the misuse of the NBC to stifle independent journalism.

It's attempt to stifle free speech - Atiku

Reacting in an X post, Atiku said the code of conduct advisory is "yet another troubling attempt to muzzle the media and shrink the space for free expression in Nigeria".

He said the country's media industry has grown into a formidable institution, respected globally for its resilience and professionalism, adding that it is "alarming" that the NBC resorts to "heavy-handed directives" whenever elections approach.

The former vice-president added that ethical standards in journalism should not be "seasonal tools to be weaponised during campaigns".

According to him, the timing and tone of the regulations suggest a deeper agenda.

It's threat to democracy, free speech - CITAD

The Executive Director of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Yunusa Zakari Yau, described the NBC directive as a threat to democratic principles and freedom of expression.

Yau said the directive was issued unilaterally without adequate consultation with key stakeholders in the media and civil society.

According to him, such an important regulatory framework should emerge from a transparent and inclusive process that clearly defines offences and establishes agreed standards for implementation.

He argued that the NBC failed to provide specific instances of infractions, instead making vague allegations and presenting a broad list of concerns without clear definitions.

The CITAD director warned that the absence of clarity could lead to arbitrary interpretation and enforcement, which he said could undermine press freedom and democratic engagement.

He also questioned the commission's emphasis on "balance" in broadcasting, noting that the concept is not absolute and must be understood within context, especially considering disparities in power and access.

CISLAC warns of shrinking civic space

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) warned that the NBC directive poses a threat to press freedom and civic space as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC Executive Director, in a statement, expressed concern over what it described as the broad and sweeping nature of the directive, noting that while professional standards and the prevention of hate speech are important, the enforcement approach raises questions about intent and possible misuse.

The group warned that regulatory oversight should not translate into suppression of dissenting voices, adding that the tone and language of the NBC notice could restrict open public discourse.

CISLAC called on the commission to ensure that enforcement of the broadcasting code is transparent, fair and not selectively applied.

Also, the Global Director of the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), Olasupo Abideen, said journalists must be allowed to operate freely, but stressed that such freedom must be exercised within established ethical standards guiding the profession.

"Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs freely, but that freedom is not absolute. The media space is guided by codes of conduct, and those ethical principles must not be ignored," he said.

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He noted that discussions around freedom of expression must be approached with pragmatism.

He stressed that no society can afford an entirely unregulated information ecosystem.

"Freedom of expression must not become a licence to spread misinformation or content capable of setting the country on edge," he added.

Abideen warned that broadcast platforms, particularly radio and television, must not be turned into channels for unverified or inflammatory narratives, insisting that all expressions must be rooted in facts.

He, however, raised concerns over selective enforcement, cautioning that regulatory actions must not be perceived as targeting specific individuals, programmes, or political interests.

"If regulation is to be effective, it must apply across the board, to all political parties and stakeholders. Once Nigerians begin to see it as a tool for witch-hunting certain voices, then its credibility is undermined," he said.