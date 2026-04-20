Nigeria: You Can't Dictate to Journalists, Amnesty Tackles NBC

Amnesty International has strongly condemned what it described as an "outrageous and desperate attempt" by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to gag journalists through a controversial directive issued to broadcasters.

In a statement reacting to the NBC's 'formal notice to broadcasters' dated April 17, 2026, the global rights organisation said the commission lacks the authority to dictate how journalists carry out their professional duties.

According to Amnesty International, the directive--targeting political broadcasts as well as anchors of current affairs and political programmes--imposes "unduly restrictive and invasive controls" on the media landscape.

The organisation argued that the move appears designed to pressure journalists and media organisations into self-censorship, warning that such actions threaten press freedom and democratic accountability.

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"Nigeria's vibrant broadcast media, whose editorial content is independent, enable people to freely seek, debate, receive and impart information and ideas as envisaged by the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," said Isa Sanusi, Executive Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Sanusi further called on Nigerian authorities to halt what he described as the misuse of the NBC to stifle independent journalism.

"The Nigerian authorities must stop using the NBC in an unrelenting quest to silence journalists and media organisations that are crucial to ensuring an independent and diverse media space that fulfils people's right to information," he said.

Amnesty International maintained that the latest directive by the NBC is both authoritarian and unconstitutional, urging broadcasters across the country to remain steadfast.

The organisation encouraged journalists to continue carrying out their duties "fiercely and independently without fear," despite mounting pressure.