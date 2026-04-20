Nigeria: El-Rufai Raises Alarm Over 'Fresh Plot' Against Him

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has raised alarm over what he described as a fresh plot to implicate him in criminal activities, alleging a coordinated effort to damage his reputation and keep him in prolonged detention.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai warned of "malicious orchestrations" against him, pointing to recent developments which he said indicate a troubling pattern.

The former governor recalled an incident on February 12, 2026, when he was allegedly targeted for arrest upon arrival at the Abuja Airport from Cairo, describing it as an early sign of the challenges ahead.

He further disclosed that he honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 16, after which he was detained and later transferred to the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on February 18.

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The latest concern, however, stems from a report published on April 18 by The Nation, titled "El-Rufai's trial: Gunmen invade principal witness home."

The report detailed claims by one Mohammed Umar Karage, a witness in an ongoing case at the Kaduna State High Court, that armed men had invaded his residence.

While acknowledging the civic duty of citizens to report crimes, El-Rufai's camp accused the newspaper of going further to publish what it described as "false imputations" and insinuations linking the incident to the former governor.

The report quoted the witness as suggesting the attack might be connected to his role in the trial and could be an attempt to silence him, drawing comparisons with the controversial disappearance of Kaduna-based activist, Abubakar Idris Dadiyata.

El-Rufai's camp rejected the claims, arguing that the publication was deliberately crafted to smear his image, undermine his pending bail application, and implicate him in serious offences.

"Any objective reader would recognise the clear intent behind these statements: to tarnish his reputation and justify his continued detention," the statement said.

Maintaining his innocence, El-Rufai described himself as a law-abiding citizen with no connection to the alleged incident and revealed that his legal team has been instructed to initiate defamation proceedings against the newspaper.

The statement also alleged that since 2023, the former governor has been subjected to a sustained campaign of "innuendos and vilification," despite what it described as his record of public service and contributions to national development.

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It warned against the misuse of legal processes, stressing that the rule of law must not be turned into a tool of oppression.

"El-Rufai should be accorded full due process guaranteed by law to every citizen, and the persistent disregard for his rights must cease immediately," the statement added.