Nigeria: Secure Our Lives or Forget Our Votes in 2027, Arewa Group Tells Tinubu

A northern youth group has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders that they risk losing public trust and votes in the 2027 general elections if insecurity in the region is not addressed.

The group, Tinubu-Arewa Peace Initiative (TIPA), led by its founder Aminu Nasara, said the North has endured years of banditry, insurgency, and kidnappings, leaving families devastated and communities fearful.

During a peaceful protest and road walk in Kano on Sunday, Nasara said, "The youth of Northern Nigeria are tired tired of insecurity, tired of fear, and tired of leadership that prioritizes personal interests over the welfare of the people".

He cautioned that no legislator, governor, or political office holder should expect to regain the mandate of the people if peace is not restored before the elections.

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"Politicians who claim to represent the people but only serve their own pockets must understand that they are not in office for themselves. They are in office for the people and they will be held accountable," he added.

Nasara explained that TIPA had been engaging schools and grassroots communities across the North to promote peace and unity.

He stressed that insecurity has touched nearly every family in the region, making the demand for peace both urgent and non-negotiable.

Addressing President Tinubu directly, he said: "Our demand is simple, restore peace in Northern Nigeria. In return, you will earn the trust and support of millions."

He clarified that the movement is not seeking money, appointments, or favors, but only safety and stability for communities. "Any leader who fails to serve the people should be prepared to face the consequences at the polls.

"This is not a threat, it is a promise from a people who have endured too much. Peace in Northern Nigeria is a condition for leadership, trust and the future of our nation."