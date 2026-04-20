Angola: Pope Leo XIV Blesses Children in Luanda

Luanda — Pope Leo XIV blessed and interacted with four babies on Sunday afternoon at the entrance of the Apostolic Nunciature in Angolan capital, Luanda.

The blessing took place as the leader of the Catholic Church was heading to his car to leave the nunciature, bound for the village of Muxima, in the province of Icolo e Bengo, where he went to pray the rosary and meet with young people.

The little ones were brought to the Pope by members of his security team, who responded to the request of the children's mothers, who were present to see the Pope, who is visiting the country from April 18 t0 21.

Pope Leo XIV held the babies in his lap, patted their heads, and smiled at each of them.

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Born on September 14, 1955, Robert Francis Prevost was elected Pope on May 8, 2025, and adopted the name Leo XIV.

The visit to Angola has been widely interpreted as a moment of spiritual renewal and strengthening of peace, reconciliation, and national unity, values considered essential for the country's sustainable development.

The four-day journey to Angola includes Eucharistic celebrations, meetings with authorities, representatives of civil society, and the diplomatic corps and is part of the Pontiff's tour, which includes Algeria, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea.

Pope Leo XIV is the third Pontiff to set foot on Angolan soil, after John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

The agenda for the first day, in Luanda, included meetings with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, government authorities, the diplomatic corps, and representatives of civil society.

The evening was reserved for a private meeting with the bishops. On Sunday morning, the Holy Father led a religious ceremony at Kilamba Centrality, in Luanda, and in the afternoon, the prayer of the Holy Rosary at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Muxima, in Icolo e Bengo, followed by a meeting with pilgrims.

On Monday, the Pope travels to the city of Saurimo, Lunda-Sul province, where he will visit a senior citizens' care center.

In the afternoon, already in Luanda, the Supreme Pontiff will hold a joint meeting with bishops, priests, nuns and catechists at the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima.

Tuesday (21) is reserved for the farewell ceremony and departure for Equatorial Guinea, the last stage of his tour of the African continent. AB/OHA/AMP