Angola: Pope Leo XIV, First Pope to Visit Muxima Sanctuary

Luanda — Pope Leo XIV became the first Supreme Pontiff to visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Muxima, in the town of Muxima, Icolo e Bengo province on Sunday.

The Holy Father led a religious ceremony in the chapel of Our Lady of Muxima, in a moment of profound devotion that marked his visit to Angola's main Marian sanctuary.

There, the Pope also presided over the recitation of the rosary at Angola's largest Catholic pilgrimage center, which welcomes thousands of faithful annually, especially in September, during the traditional pilgrimage to the country's patron saint.

The trip to Muxima is part of the official program of the four-day visit that the Holy Father is making to Angola.

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Pope Leo XIV's visit to Angola ends Tuesday, with a farewell ceremony at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, before departing for Equatorial Guinea.

Located in the historic village of Muxima, in the province of Icolo e Bengo, the sanctuary has maintained its status as the country's main pilgrimage center for centuries and welcomes the Pope in an atmosphere of great expectation.

In addition to praying the rosary, Leo XIV will have the opportunity to see the ongoing intervention, which goes beyond the infrastructural aspect and reflects a strategic commitment to valuing the national spiritual and cultural heritage.

The undertaking, directed by the government led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is part of the Public Investment Program and has mobilized approximately 118 million euros.

Started in 2022, the requalification of the village of Muxima aims to transform the site into the largest Marian center in Southern Africa.

The project includes the construction of a new basilica with a capacity for 124,000 worshippers, urban requalification, the construction of 700 houses in the Coxi region for the resettlement of families, as well as infrastructure to support pilgrims.

It also includes reception areas, parking lots, modern sanitation systems, public lighting, water supply, and substantial improvements to access roads.

The modernization of the infrastructure will create conditions for the emergence of new commercial units, expansion of hotel activity, and strengthening of food services, transportation, and informal commerce, factors that contribute to job creation and increased family income.

With the completion of the works, Muxima will be able to establish itself as one of the main religious tourism destinations in Africa, with the capacity to attract foreign visitors and integrate international pilgrimage circuits.

On an institutional level, the requalification of the sanctuary constitutes a sign of recognition of the role of the Catholic Church in Angolan society and reinforces mutual trust between Angola and the Vatican.

The initiative gains relevance within the framework of the Agreement signed in 2019, which establishes the basis for bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, social action, culture, and preservation of religious heritage.

The enhancement of Muxima emerges as a catalyst for the development of joint initiatives between the Executive and the Church, with a direct impact on the communities.

Historical and Spiritual Heritage

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Conception of Muxima, located in the municipality of Quissama, is one of the oldest Catholic temples in Angola, with origins dating back to 1599.

The term "Muxima," which means "heart" in native language Kimbundu, it reflects the spiritual symbolism of the place, considered the largest Marian sanctuary in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Throughout its history, the temple has undergone significant events, such as its destruction during the Dutch invasion in 1641, later rebuilt.

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Since 1833, the Muxima pilgrimage has attracted thousands of pilgrims, mainly between the months of August and September, consolidating its status as the main pilgrimage center in the country.

Highlight of the visit

After celebrating the open-air ceremony in Luanda, Pope Leo XIV left for Muxima, where he led the recitation of the rosary, scheduled for 4:30 pm, and met with several pilgrims.

The recitation of the rosary is one of the most significant moments of Catholic devotion, centered on meditation on the mysteries of the life, passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, through the intercession of Mary.

More than 20,000 pilgrims witnessed the arrival of the Holy Father, in one of the high points of the apostolic visit to Angola, marked by faith, hope, and strong mobilization of the faithful.ASS/AMP