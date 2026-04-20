Nigeria: Poor Waste Disposal Driving Flood Risks, Experts Warn

Environmental experts have called on residents to embrace attitudinal change toward proper waste management and disposal, warning that poor practices are a major driver of flooding in communities.

According to them, blocked drainage systems and river channels, often clogged by indiscriminate dumping of plastics and other waste--directly worsen flood risks during rainfall.

They also advocated strict enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to curb recurrent flooding and erosion in Ogun State, blaming widespread industrial pollution and non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The experts spoke during a one-day workshop organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in collaboration with ACCAPPOCCO Global Services Nigeria Ltd.

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The workshop, themed "Introduction to Circular Economy and Green Economy," was held on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Ogun State Coordinator of NESREA, Lanre Jimoh, said stakeholders must understand the environmental policy approach that extends producers' responsibility from production to waste management and disposal.

Jimoh maintained that EPR must be properly implemented, stressing that when effectively applied, it helps reduce pollution, protect land, air and water, and create jobs.

He advised industries to adopt eco-friendly packaging, design products that are long-lasting, reusable and recyclable, and minimise hazardous substances in materials.

Delivering his lecture on Health, Safety and Environment, Prof. Adewale Taiwo of the Environmental Management and Toxicology Department, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), insisted that Nigeria cannot achieve a circular or green economy without first addressing decarbonisation.

He lamented that greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion are driving climate extremes and advocated a deliberate shift from high-carbon to low-carbon energy sources, listing solar power, wind energy and biogas derived from organic matter as viable alternatives.

"When fossil fuels are burned, carbon dioxide is emitted, initiating climate change. It triggers drought in some areas and excessive rainfall in others, leading to flooding," he said.

Corroborating this, Prof. John Oyedepo, also of FUNAAB, said Nigeria must embrace a green and circular economy, supported by green financing, and reduce waste across food, agricultural and manufactured products.

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He also cited Rwanda's ban on polythene plastics and bags, calling on the Nigerian government to consider similar measures.

"Indiscriminate waste disposal does nobody any good. Burning fossil fuels and annual bush burning should be reduced. There are many things we must do to make the environment better for all of us," he said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ACCAPPOCCO Global Services, Mr Opone Valentine, said expanding circular economy principles across the country would have a major positive impact on the environment and public health, including reducing the burden of disease.

"There will be a reduction in diseases such as cancer. Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) come from open burning and industrial processes that are not in closed systems. If these are curbed and industries are compelled to adopt controlled systems, the Nigerian environment will be cleaner," he added.