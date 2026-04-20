Nigeria: After Federal Govt Appeal, Local Airlines Suspend Planned Nationwide Shutdown

Local airline operators under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have suspended their planned nationwide shutdown following an appeal by the Federal Government over the rising cost of aviation fuel.

The decision, announced in a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting on Friday night, came barely days before the scheduled shutdown on April 20, 2026.

The operators, however, described the suspension as temporary and conditional, noting that their next line of action would depend on the outcome of an upcoming meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

"The Exco would like to state unequivocally that the planned shutdown action scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026, is hereby called off, albeit temporarily," the communiqué stated.

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The airlines had earlier threatened to halt operations nationwide over what they described as an unsustainable increase, reportedly about 300 per cent, in the price of Jet A1 fuel, a development that has significantly driven up operating costs across the sector.

In response, the Federal Government intervened, urging restraint and caution. In a letter dated April 16, 2026, addressed to the AON leadership, Keyamo appealed to the operators not to embark on a shutdown or raise ticket fares, warning of the potential economic consequences.

He also convened a high-level stakeholders' meeting scheduled for April 22, 2026, in Abuja, where key industry players and regulatory authorities are expected to deliberate on practical and sustainable solutions to the crisis.

The minister commended the resilience of local airlines, particularly in the face of mounting operational challenges triggered by global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, which has impacted global fuel prices.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu considers the aviation sector a critical national asset essential for trade, national security, job creation, and economic integration.

He warned that any abrupt shutdown of airline operations could disrupt mobility and logistics networks, erode public confidence in the aviation industry, and undermine ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the sector.

Keyamo also urged airlines to avoid immediate fare increases, noting that higher ticket prices could further strain Nigerians already grappling with economic challenges, reduce passenger traffic, and limit access to air travel.

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Despite suspending the shutdown, the airlines maintained that the decision was a concession, stressing that they expect concrete outcomes from the forthcoming meeting with the government.