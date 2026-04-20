Nigeria: Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Sites, Recovers N600m Stolen Products

The Nigerian Navy under Operation DELTA SENTINEL has destroyed illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products worth over N600 million.

A statement by Naval spokesman, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operation conducted on Friday disrupted illegal refining sites and crude oil storage network spanning the three states of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta.

In Rivers State, along the Rivers-Bayelsa boundary corridor, he said personnel from Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, acting on credible intelligence, deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft team to the Egboama/Ogbogolo area of Ahoada West local government area.

He noted that despite challenging terrain, the team carried out a coordinated land-water operation, resulting in the discovery of multiple illegal refining sites, including dugout pits, ovens, reservoirs, and storage facilities used for sustained illicit refining activities.

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"A comprehensive assessment uncovered approximately 103,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 190,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

"Using conservative market benchmarks, the seized crude oil is valued at over ₦91 million, while the AGO is estimated at over ₦342 million, resulting in a total worth of over ₦433 million," he said.

Also in Delta State, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA uncovered and deactivated a concealed crude oil storage facility around Bennett Island.

"The site, linked to a buried pipeline through an improvised hose system, contained about 78,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, valued at approximately ₦69 million, alongside equipment used for illegal siphoning," he added._

According to him all illegal refining infrastructure and storage facilities were dismantled while recovered products were handled in accordance with extant operational procedures.

He said the perpetrators fled upon sighting naval personnel.

"These coordinated operations underscore the Nigerian Navy's intensified crackdown on crude oil theft across multiple operational theatres and reinforce the sustained momentum of Operation DELTA SENTINEL, recently extended by an additional 90 days to consolidate gains and further degrade criminal networks," he said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, commended the effort of the participating units of Operation DELTA SENTINEL and charged the Commander Task Group, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, not to relent but to intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks bent on stealing our common patrimony.