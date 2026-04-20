Somalia: Somaliland Pushes Back Against Foreign Stance, Reaffirms Sovereignty

Hargeisa — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday reaffirmed its sovereignty, responding to a recent joint statement issued by several foreign ministers, stating that its status is grounded in "facts and international law."

In an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Somaliland said it had "taken note" of the joint position but emphasized that its statehood is based on historical continuity and legal foundations, including its independence on June 26, 1960, and its subsequent withdrawal from what it described as an "unratified union" with Somalia in 1991.

"Somaliland is a sovereign state grounded in state continuity," the statement said, adding that its position aligns with established principles of international law, including self-determination and effective governance.

The government stressed that its growing engagement with international partners reflects evolving diplomatic practice and does not violate the sovereignty of any other state. Instead, it pointed to more than three decades of relative stability, democratic governance and regional cooperation as evidence of its legitimacy.

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"Somaliland has demonstrated a consistent record of peace, democratic governance, and responsible partnership," the statement said, noting its contribution to stability in the Horn of Africa.

Hargeisa also called for what it described as a "fact-based and pragmatic approach" from the international community, urging recognition of what it termed legal realities, including findings previously acknowledged within African Union discussions on Somaliland's case.

The statement further argued that recognition of Somaliland should not be treated as a matter of political convenience but as a reflection of established legal and historical facts.

"Recognition of the Republic of Somaliland is a grounded legal reality... and cannot be indefinitely deferred," it said, warning that continued denial does not alter facts nor support long-term regional stability.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its statehood in 1991, has maintained relative stability and functioning democratic institutions in contrast to ongoing insecurity in parts of the wider region. However, it remains outside formal international recognition frameworks, despite increasing diplomatic and economic engagement with global partners.

The latest statement signals Hargeisa's continued push to position its case on legal, historical and governance grounds, as international attention on the Red Sea and Horn of Africa intensifies.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)