Nigeria: Yul Edochie Slams Igbos Dragging Fellow Kinsmen for Supporting Tinubu

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hit out at Igbo individuals who attack their fellow kinsmen for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a heated post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Edochie condemned what he described as selective bullying within the Igbo community. He questioned why those "dragging" Igbo supporters of the President do not show the same energy toward supporters from the North or the West.

The actor did not mince words, labelling such critics as "cowards" who lack the courage to confront other ethnic groups but find it easy to set up "ring lights" to mock their own brothers.

"Show me a video of you dragging Yorubas who are supporting TINUBU. Show me a video of you dragging Northerners who are supporting TINUBU," Edochie challenged his critics. "You don't have the liver to do it. But when it's your Igbo brother, you'll rush and set the ring light to drag him. You're a monkey and a big coward. Shame on you."

Edochie further argued that political differences should not breed division or hatred within the same ethnic group. He urged Nigerians to adopt a more balanced approach to political engagement rather than focusing on tribal sentiments.