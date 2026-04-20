Nigeria: Fela's Music Catalogue Not for Sale, Remains Family Property - Femi Kuti

Grammy-nominated artist Femi Kuti has clarified that the musical works of his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, remain the exclusive property of the Kuti family.

Femi made this disclosure during a recent interview on Channels Television, where he addressed questions regarding the ownership and management of the legend's vast musical library. He explained that while the family allows various platforms to use the music through licensing deals, they have never considered selling the underlying rights.

"We never sold it. It is under Fela's estate, which the family manages. We only license the music for specific periods, so we still maintain full control," Femi stated.

The Afrobeat star credited his elder sister for her firm stance on the matter, describing her as the primary guardian of their father's legacy. He noted that her insistence on keeping the catalogue within the family has ensured that Fela's work remains a lasting heritage for future generations.

According to him, the family is in total agreement that retaining ownership is the best way to protect the dignity of the Afrobeat brand. This decision stands out in a global music industry where many top artists are selling their catalogues to international corporations for large sums.