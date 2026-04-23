Eswatini: Taiwan Condemns China Over Eswatini Visit Disruption

Hargeisa — The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland has strongly condemned China for what it described as coercive actions that led to the postponement of Lai Ching-te's planned visit to the Eswatini.

In a statement issued from Hargeisa, the office accused Beijing of pressuring several countries to revoke overflight clearances ahead of the trip, calling the move a violation of international norms and a threat to aviation safety.

"These actions not only impact aviation safety and violate relevant international norms and conventions but also constitute a blatant interference in the internal affairs of other countries," the statement said.

The office further warned that such interference highlights broader risks posed by authoritarian practices to the international system.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reaffirming its political stance, Taiwan described itself as a sovereign entity and emphasized the rights of its population to global engagement.

"The 23 million Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world, and no country has the right or ability to stop us," the statement added.

The office also expressed appreciation to "like-minded countries" for their support, while stressing that Taiwan remains committed to strengthening partnerships across Africa, including its cooperation with the Republic of Somaliland.

"No threat or coercion will shake Taiwan's resolve to engage with the world or diminish our contribution to the global community," it said.

Taiwan and Somaliland have in recent years expanded cooperation through representative offices and joint initiatives across sectors such as development, healthcare, and education, reflecting a growing partnership despite shifting geopolitical pressures.