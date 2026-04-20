Nigeria: NDLEA Warns Nigerians Against Receiving Unverified Packages From Abroad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians to be cautious when asked to receive parcels from relatives or friends living overseas. The agency noted that unsuspecting recipients risk heavy jail terms if such packages are found to contain illicit substances.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 19, 2026, the agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed that drug traffickers frequently use the names and addresses of innocent family members in Nigeria as consignees for drug-laden shipments sent via courier services.

Babafemi emphasised that in the eyes of the law, the designated receiver of a parcel bears criminal liability for possession and conspiracy once illegal drugs are discovered. To avoid falling into this trap, the agency advised Nigerians to insist on seeing the contents of any package meant for them, ideally through a recorded video call during the packaging process.

"If you will have to receive cargoes on behalf of anyone abroad, please find a means to know every item in the shipment; otherwise, turn them down no matter the incentives," Babafemi warned.

The warning follows a recent operation where NDLEA officers intercepted a significant quantity of illicit drugs cleverly concealed within packs of imported snacks. The agency noted that many individuals currently facing prosecution claimed they were unaware of the illegal items hidden in the consignments sent to them by "trusted" associates.