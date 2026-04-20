Nigeria: JAMB Releases Second, Third Batches of 2026 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 2026, respectively.

JAMB's Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a press statement on Sunday.

He said a total of 1,264,940 results from the two days were available for candidates to check/view.

"To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM)number they used to register for the 2026 UTME," the statement noted.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Board had earlier released 632,752 results of candidates who sat for the examination earlier on Thursday, April 16, 2026, being the first batch of students.

This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692.