Nigeria: JAMB Releases Second, Third Batches of 2026 UTME Results

19 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 2026, respectively.

JAMB's Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a press statement on Sunday.

He said a total of 1,264,940 results from the two days were available for candidates to check/view.

"To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM)number they used to register for the 2026 UTME," the statement noted.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Board had earlier released 632,752 results of candidates who sat for the examination earlier on Thursday, April 16, 2026, being the first batch of students.

This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.