Nigeria, Türkiye Agree to Establish Training Base

Nigerian government and Turkiye have strengthened bilateral defence partnership with an agreement to establish a training base in Nigeria.

The agreement was reached between the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Retd.) and his Turkish counterpart at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

A statement by the Nigeria's Ministry of Defence signed by the chief Information Officer on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations, Queeneth Iheoma-Hart, said Nigeria's delegation comprised the Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Türkiye, the Defence Adviser and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Embassy in Türkiye.

The meeting, according to the statement, reaffirmed the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye and produced a series of practical, outcome-driven agreements aimed at strengthening Nigeria's defence capabilities and supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

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Some of the key outcomes include, training and capacity development where Türkiye proposed structured, scalable training programmes for Nigerian armed forces in areas including Special Forces operations, counterterrorism, intelligence integration, counter-drone and counter-IED operations, and UN pre-deployment training.

Some of these include the immediate deployment of an initial cohort to Türkiye, alongside Turkish language instruction and participation in field training exercises.

"Both parties agreed to establish a major military training facility in Nigeria as a long-term centre of excellence; Nigeria will provide a temporary training site and has identified a suitable coastal location for permanent infrastructure," it said.

They also agreed to a committed partnership that include technology transfer, maintenance training and co-development opportunities, leveraging platforms such as IDEF 2026 to deepen institutional links and promote indigenous capability building.

Furthermore, Türkiye expressed readiness to support Nigeria with advanced surveillance, unmanned aerial platforms, satellite-enabled monitoring, counter-drone and counter-IED systems, and specialised air and ground platforms including infantry fighting vehicles adapted to Nigeria's operational environment.

On border and internal security, both parties agreed to begin immediate technical engagements to define and implement integrated border management, enhanced intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to technologically sophisticated non-state threats.

On disarmament and rehabilitation, Türkiye offered to share best practices in reintegration programmes to support Nigeria's management of surrendered combatants and long-term community reintegration.

The statement said commitments were made to strengthen maintenance systems, supply chains, lifecycle support and training to expand operational flight hours and enhance air readiness, including potential acquisition and sustained support for helicopters and unmanned systems.

In the same vein, the Nigerian naval representatives will engage Turkish counterparts to inspect and evaluate suitable naval platforms and pursue specialised maritime training to enhance maritime domain awareness and operational effectiveness.

"Both sides agreed a phased, practical implementation approach. Nigeria will make available appropriate land preferably coastal, for training and operational facilities to support the agreed programmes," the statement added.

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The Nigeria's Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, in his remarks said, "The outcomes of this engagement mark a significant step forward in Nigeria-Türkiye defence relations.

"We are committed to delivering tangible, measurable results that strengthen our national security and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigeria looks forward to timely implementation of the initiatives agreed in Antalya."

The Ministry said the proposals and agreements from the meeting will be formally documented and processed through appropriate channels for timely implementation.

"Immediate actions include commencement of initial training deployments, technical exchanges on border surveillance, and planning for the development of temporary and permanent training facilities in Nigeria," the spokesperson stated.