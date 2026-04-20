Liberia: Lassa Fever Kills One in Bong As Measles Spreads

GBARNGA, Bong County -- One person has died from Lassa fever in Bong County while a second patient is undergoing treatment and showing signs of recovery, the county's top health official has confirmed.

Bong County Health Officer Dr. Daanue Paye Zwuogbae said two Lassa fever cases have been recorded in the county in recent months, prompting health authorities to heighten surveillance and response efforts. He emphasized that early detection and treatment remain critical in managing the disease and reducing fatalities.

Bong County is also contending with a measles outbreak, with cases reported across several districts. Dr. Zwuogbae said the situation is not unique to Bong, noting that similar outbreaks have been recorded elsewhere in Liberia.

"Bong County has several cases of measles and this is not only unique to Bong County. There are other cases across the country," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Most of the children affected are those who either did not receive vaccination or failed to complete their immunization schedules, he added.

To curb the spread, health authorities have launched a vaccination campaign targeting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children. The exercise is currently ongoing in Fuamah, Sanoyea and Jorquelleh districts. Officials believe some cases in Fuamah and Sanoyea may have resulted from cross-border movement from Gbarpolu County.

"We have measles across the county and our team is ensuring that vaccination and treatment are ongoing," Dr. Zwuogbae said.

The county health officer also expressed concern over the reluctance of some residents to seek treatment at health facilities, warning that reliance on herbal remedies could worsen the outbreak.

"Many of the citizens are not willing to come for treatment at the hospital. They are relying on herbs for treatment, but that's not all to it," he said.

Health authorities are urging residents to cooperate with ongoing vaccination and treatment interventions, saying community awareness and timely response will be key to preventing further infections and deaths.