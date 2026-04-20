Sudan: Health Minister's Advisory Council Discusses 'Defeat Malaria' Initiative and Digital Transformation

19 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, April 18, 2026 (SUNA) - The Advisory Council of the Minister of Health reviewed the current health situation in the country, with a particular focus on the "Defeat Malaria" initiative, launched under the slogan "Together Towards a Malaria-Free Sudan," under the patronage of Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris, in addition to preparations for the National Health Day in Sudan.

The participants emphasized the importance of involving communities and community-based initiatives in supporting these efforts.

The meeting also discussed issues related to medical and health personnel, commending the role of the "White Army" of medical staff during the past period. It stressed the need to adopt measures to retain health workers, improve their working conditions, activate allowances and entitlements, and implement the law for the protection of doctors and health institutions.

The council further discussed digital transformation in the health sector, stressing the need to advance the digitization of ministry programs to enhance service efficiency and keep pace with global developments.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.