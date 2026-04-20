Sudan: Health Minister's Advisory Council Discusses 'Defeat Malaria' Initiative and Digital Transformation

Khartoum, April 18, 2026 (SUNA) - The Advisory Council of the Minister of Health reviewed the current health situation in the country, with a particular focus on the "Defeat Malaria" initiative, launched under the slogan "Together Towards a Malaria-Free Sudan," under the patronage of Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris, in addition to preparations for the National Health Day in Sudan.

The participants emphasized the importance of involving communities and community-based initiatives in supporting these efforts.

The meeting also discussed issues related to medical and health personnel, commending the role of the "White Army" of medical staff during the past period. It stressed the need to adopt measures to retain health workers, improve their working conditions, activate allowances and entitlements, and implement the law for the protection of doctors and health institutions.

The council further discussed digital transformation in the health sector, stressing the need to advance the digitization of ministry programs to enhance service efficiency and keep pace with global developments.